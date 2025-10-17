Teddy Swims Finally Makes Money: Tour Success and Hit Songs Pay Off

Teddy Swims has stunned fans by revealing that he earned only around $20,000 from touring in the past year — his first profitable year after five years of building his audience.

“Everybody's paid and fed, so I would say that's pretty successful,” he laughs — reflecting on the grind behind the glory. Despite 8.7 billion global streams and arena tours around the world, Teddy admits that 2024 was the first year he actually made money: “I actually made money for the first time last year. It took five years of touring for us to start seeing anything. And it wasn't much either — I think we made twenty grand or something like that.”

He emphasized that even large shows like arena concerts often do not generate significant net profit once touring costs and staff salaries are deducted, but said paying his team and crew is a sign of success. Swims expressed optimism about his financial future, noting that his business is finally turning a profit and that he's proud to support his team and family.

Now on tour in Australia through October, Swims recently collaborated with DJ David Guetta and Tones & I on the song “Gone Gone Gone” and is slated to perform at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, streamed on Disney+ in November. His hit “Lose Control” topped the Billboard Hot 100 and went on to break longevity records, becoming the first song ever to spend over 100 weeks on the Hot 100 and setting a new benchmark for Top 10 runs. The song also enjoyed extensive chart success across the US, UK, Australia, and New Zealand.