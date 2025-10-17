This Day in Top 40 History: October 17

On October 17, 1989, Selena released her self-titled debut album. Selena mixed cumbia with local, regional Mexican music styles. The album peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Regional Mexican Albums chart. Just six years later, Selena's young career was tragically cut short after the former president of her fan club murdered her. Selena's legacy continues to live on through such artists as Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, and Beyoncé, who have all cited the young Mexican singer as an inspiration. Keep reading for more top 40 history from Oct. 17.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Oct. 17 saw the release of key songs that included "We Didn't Start the Fire" and "Trap Queen":

1970: The Jackson 5 started a five-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with their song "I'll Be There." It was the sibling group's fourth chart-topper in 1970.

1989: Billy Joel released his album Storm Front. It included the now-beloved hit single "We Didn't Start the Fire" and topped the Billboard 200.

2015: Fetty Wap's self-titled debut album went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album included songs that would define an era of rap music, including "Trap Queen" and "679."

Cultural Milestones

The range of these cultural moments highlights the differences between popular artists across genres, decades, and styles:

1972: Marshall Bruce Mathers III was born. Later, he became the world-famous rapper, Eminem.

1977: Lynyrd Skynyrd released Street Survivors, the band's last album to feature Ronnie Van Zant and Steve Gaines, who were killed in a plane crash just three days after the album's release.

2006: America's National Civil Rights Museum awarded Stevie Wonder a lifetime achievement award. After his acceptance speech, Wonder played a medley of his hits that included "My Cherie Amour" and "I Wish."

2017: The tell-all documentary about Demi Lovato's life and career was released exclusively on YouTube. The documentary discussed the making of her upcoming album, Tell Me You Love Me, along with her personal struggles with mental health and addiction.

2023: Chappell Roan played the first of two shows in Brooklyn, New York, as part of the Midwest Princess Tour. The tour took place in the midst of Roan's meteoric rise to stardom after songs including "Good Luck, Babe!" and "Pink Pony Club" gained in popularity.

Industry Changes and Challenges

These events highlight the contrast between the positive and negative outcomes that can result when musicians achieve success and the wealth that accompanies it:

1995: Sting's accountant, Keith Moore, was sentenced to six years in jail. Moore was guilty of embezzling over $9 million from the singer's many bank accounts.

2000: George Michael bid on John Lennon's piano at an auction in London. He won the auction, spending over $3 million to obtain the instrument that Lennon had supposedly used to write "Imagine."