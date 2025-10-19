This Day in Top 40 History: October 19

On Oct. 19, 1985, A-Ha reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The group was the first Norwegian act to accomplish this feat. They have the music video to thank — the unique, animated video catapulted the song to success in the United States. Now, the song is one of the most revered songs from the 1980s and is a staple of the decade. Keep reading for more Top 40 music history from Oct. 19.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

From cover albums to re-released debuts, these artists prove that there's not just one way to produce a successful album:

1973: David Bowie released Pin Ups, his seventh album. The record was chock-full of covers, paying tribute to bands that had influenced a young David Bowie: Pretty Things, the Who, the Yardbirds, and of course, Pink Floyd.

1979: Prince released his sophomore, self-titled album. Prince included the No. 1 hit single "I Wanna Be Your Lover," as well as "I Feel For You," which Chaka Khan reprised in 1984.

2018: Dua Lipa released Dua Lipa: Complete Edition as a re-release of her debut album. The new version included three new songs and collaborations with artists such as BLACKPINK.

Cultural Milestones

The music industry is tough to break into, but there are so many different ways to find success as a musician:

2017: Taylor Swift teased her new song, "Gorgeous," to fans on social media. The single, off her album Reputation, was released the following day.

2024: Ozzy Osbourne, Mary J. Blige, Cher, The Dave Matthews Band, and several others were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Dua Lipa performed onstage with Cher, singing "Believe."

Notable Recordings and Performances

Christmas in October? Brenda Lee has been getting all of us in the Christmas spirit since that fateful October day:

1958: Brenda Lee recorded her most beloved song, "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree," in Nashville. In 2019, Lee's version of the song was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame.

1980: A few months after the death of front man Bon Scott, AC/DC set off on their Back in Black U.K. tour with Brian Johnson at the helm. The group later released the Back In Black album in Scott's memory, and it became the second best-selling album of all time.

A few months after the death of front man Bon Scott, AC/DC set off on their Back in Black U.K. tour with Brian Johnson at the helm. The group later released the Back In Black album in Scott's memory, and it became the second best-selling album of all time. 1991: Kurt Cobain got into a scuffle with a bouncer during a live concert. The skirmish happened while Cobain was crowd surfing in Texas.