5 Clever Halloween Costume Ideas

You have less than two weeks to get one together. If you need some help, check out these 5 clever, DIY Halloween Costume Ideas.

I like that some of these will make you look twice to try and figure out what is going on. I also like that most of these have a low budget to pull off. They just require a little bit of time and maybe skill with scissors.

Once you have your costume lined up, check out these ideas for some last-minute home and office decorations. You'll be ready for Halloween before you know it.

All of the videos were taken from my social media feed. You don't need to have your own account to view them either. Just scroll down and watch them unfold here for TikTok Tuesday.

DIY Halloween Costume Ideas

Box It Up

I love this because it makes you look twice. In addition, it is not as complicated to pull off as some similar ideas. Oh, and you can sit down at a party too which is key

All EYES On You

This doesn't take a lot of effort. Well, the makeup to pull it all together might. But it looks creepy cool in the end. It is also on the more affordable end of the spectrum. Not sure what that adhesive will feel like on your face but if it's only for a couple of hours, you should be OK.

More Halloween Costume Ideas

Hunchback Or Baby

This one is another costume that you have to look twice at. It might take a minute to figure out. However, like some similar to this, it doesn't take a lot of supplies to execute. The costume is fantastic for a child but can also be adapted to an adult easily enough.

It's Raining Men

This wins for being such a clever play on words. Another simple to execute standout and not a lot of money. Up your costume game by bringing a blue tooth speaker to play the song.

TicTac Trio