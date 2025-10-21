ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

5 Clever Halloween Costume Ideas

You have less than two weeks to get one together. If you need some help, check out these 5 clever, DIY Halloween Costume Ideas. I like that some of these…

Gina Birch
Man dressed like a mummy holding up a pumpkin and smiling for Halloween Costume Ideas
Getty Images

You have less than two weeks to get one together. If you need some help, check out these 5 clever, DIY Halloween Costume Ideas.

I like that some of these will make you look twice to try and figure out what is going on. I also like that most of these have a low budget to pull off. They just require a little bit of time and maybe skill with scissors.

Once you have your costume lined up, check out these ideas for some last-minute home and office decorations. You'll be ready for Halloween before you know it.

All of the videos were taken from my social media feed. You don't need to have your own account to view them either. Just scroll down and watch them unfold here for TikTok Tuesday

DIY Halloween Costume Ideas

Box It Up

I love this because it makes you look twice. In addition, it is not as complicated to pull off as some similar ideas. Oh, and you can sit down at a party too which is key

Loading TikTok...

All EYES On You

This doesn't take a lot of effort. Well, the makeup to pull it all together might. But it looks creepy cool in the end. It is also on the more affordable end of the spectrum. Not sure what that adhesive will feel like on your face but if it's only for a couple of hours, you should be OK.

Loading TikTok...

More Halloween Costume Ideas

Hunchback Or Baby

This one is another costume that you have to look twice at. It might take a minute to figure out. However, like some similar to this, it doesn't take a lot of supplies to execute. The costume is fantastic for a child but can also be adapted to an adult easily enough.

Loading TikTok...

It's Raining Men

This wins for being such a clever play on words. Another simple to execute standout and not a lot of money. Up your costume game by bringing a blue tooth speaker to play the song.

Loading TikTok...

TicTac Trio

This is great if you want to go as a group. Just pick your color. It also works solo. I love the simplicity once again and the low price point needed to pull the look off. Perhaps carry a plastic pumpkin or bag full TicTacs to hand out as treats.

Loading TikTok...
DIYHalloweenHalloween CostumesTIkTok Videos
Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
Related Stories
Traffic At Airport At Sunset. Front View Of Taxiing Airplane While Other Taking Off From The Runway.
Human InterestThanksgiving Flights: Stop Waiting, Just Buy Already
A sign is posted in front of an Applebee's restaurant
Human InterestKids Eat Free This Halloween at Participating Applebee’s Locations
Multiracial group of friends gathering at dining table for Thanksgiving dinner. Focus is on man carving roast turkey.
Human InterestIs There Going To Be A Turkey Shortage This Year?
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub