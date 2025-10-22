Lily Allen to Drop First Album in Seven Years on October 24

Lily Allen will release West End Girl on Oct. 24 through BMG Records. She crafted the 14-song collection in a whirlwind 10-day sprint across studios in LA, NYC, and London — her first new music since 2018.

"I'm nervous," Allen said in a press release, as reported by Pitchfork. "The record is vulnerable in a way that my music perhaps hasn't been before — certainly not over the course of a whole album."

Director Blue May steered the project's creation, working side-by-side with producers Seb Chew and Kito to shape the sound. Artist Nieves González stepped in to design the striking cover artwork.

The songs took shape in December 2024 after Allen's split from husband David Harbour. She told Vogue, "There are things that are on the record that I experienced within my marriage, but that's not to say that it's all gospel. It is inspired by what went on in the relationship."

Raw tracks like "Sleepwalking" and "Dallas Major" seem to pull from the real-life emotions of an unraveling marriage. Allen shared with Vogue, "I've tried to document my life in a new city and the events that led me to where I am in my life now."

Since 2018's No Shame, Allen switched gears to act in West End London theater shows. She also co-hosted Miss Me? — a BBC Sounds podcast with Miquita Oliver. Last month, she wrapped the podcast to focus on the new music.

The album's track list includes: "West End Girl," "Ruminating," "Sleepwalking," "Tennis," "Madeline," "Relapse," "Pussy Palace," "4chan Stan," "Nonmonogamummy," "Just Enough," "Dallas Major," "Beg for Me," "Let You W/In," and "Fruityloop."