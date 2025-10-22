From Oktoberfest to Halloween and everything in between here are 15+ seasonal SWFL weekend events not to miss.

The events you will find here include Halloween festivities that run this weekend only. You'll also find ongoing Halloween activities so be sure the check the dates posted. It's also Oktoberfest and there is no shortage of places and ways to celebrate.

Finally, it is always a good idea to check event social media and websites for updates on schedules and run times.

Seasonal SWFL Weekend Events

40th Annual Cape Coral Oktoberfest

It's one of the biggest Oktoberfest celebrations in the state with three stages, two dance floors, and continuous music with some musicians in town from Germany. Enjoy lots of German (and American) beer and food, shop vendors and hop on carnival rides. The festival runs all weekend at the German American Social Club on Pine Island Road. Tickets begin at $8, free for ages 12 and younger. More info here.

Oktoberfest At The Farm

Enjoy Oktoberfest on the farm at Blossom & Brie in North Fort Myers. There will be live music German food, specialty beers from Fort Myes Brewing and more. Tour the farm and pet the animals too. Saturday 5pm to 8:30. Free. More info here.

17th Annual Naples International Film Festival

The festival kicks off Thursday with Opening Night Shorts: Unexpected Outcomes in Hayes Hall, showcasing all seven short films participating in NIFF’s inaugural Short Film Juried Competition. This year features 60 films selected from nearly 1,000 submissions. The films are showing at multiple venues through Sunday. Ticket prices vary. More info here.

Naples Fine Art Show

This annual art show has a new home at the Coastland Center Mall. Get some early holiday shopping in at this juried show featuring artists from around the country. Saturday 10am to 5pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm. Free. More info here.

Seasonal SWFL Weekend Events For Halloween

Monster Mash Bash

Veterans Park in Lehigh Acres is hosting a family friendly Halloween party. Enjoy a trick or treat trail, live music, games crafts, food trucks and more. Friday 6:30-8:30. Free More info here.

City of Naples Halloween Spooktacular

This party has something for everyone beginning with a family celebration in Cambier Park. Have fun trunk-or-treating, participate in games and a costume contest. These festivities go from 3pm to 5pm Saturday. Then the party moves to Fifth Avenue South with dancing in the streets and more. Free. More info here.

Paws & Pumpkins, A Halloween Howl

This event is for the dogs. Gather in Baker Park in Naples Saturday for a morning that includes a pet parade and costume contest. You can also take pet photos in the pumpkin patch. The event benefits the Epilepsy Alliance of Florida. Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. More info here.

Fall Fest at Paradise Sports Complex

Fall Fest is back at Paradise Sports Complex, in Naples. There are costume parades, bounce houses, and a haunted bus walk. Food and drinks are available. Sunday 1pm to 4pm. Free. More info here.

Halloween Concerts

There are two this weekend with Gulf Coast Symphony. Friday is Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics. A string quartet performs Halloween themed music in this candlelight concert at Music & Arts Community Center in Fort Myers 6pm-8pm. Tickets start at $45. Saturday it's Hogwarts Halloween Concert at Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall. Show is at 2pm, tickets from $41. More info here.

Ongoing Seasonal SWFL Weekend Events

Scarecrows in the Park

Scarecrows in the Park returns to Lakes Park in Fort Myers. Enjoy a pumpkin patch, hayrides, and the famous Halloween Express train ride. There are also contests including best decorated scarecrow. Monday-Friday 6-9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-9 p.m. The event runs through October 31st. Free admission, $3 parking. More info here.

Farmer Mike's 10th Annual Fall Festival

It's one of the most popular places in SWFL to welcome the new season. Enjoy family friendly corn mazes, hayrides, pumpkin patches and more. Check the schedule for scary versions of the events as well. The event runs through Sunday November 2nd. There are two Farmer Mike's locations, Bonita Springs and Fort Myers. Ticket prices vary. More info here.

Bones & Bales Fall Festival

This family friendly Halloween themed event is at Gator Mike's Family Fun Park in Cape Coral. There are hay play areas, pumpkin patches, face painting and a skeleton maze. The fun occurs every Saturday in October from noon to 6pm. Ticket prices vary. More info here.

Calusa Nature Center Haunted Walk

This annual Haunted Walk winds through the elevated boardwalks of the swampy areas of the Nature Center which can be spooky on their own. The walk takes place every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in October through the 26th. 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. More info here.

Halloween Notte

Halloween Notte takes place each year at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds. For the kids, there is a petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, and carnival fun. The bigger kids can get the adrenaline pumping in three haunted houses, including a maze. There is a live show too, Alice in Horrorland. Now through November 1st. Ticket prices vary. More info here

Haunting On The Harbor