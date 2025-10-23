ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Low Calorie Wines Worth Trying

Gina Birch
wine glass with just a little left in the bottom, on a table with flowers, vineyards in the background Low calorie wines worth trying
Photo: Gina Birch

Thank you to Mezzacorona for sending me bottles of Ventessa wine for free in exchange for a fair and honest review. They are low calorie wines worth trying.

When I hear the words "low calories" I get both excited and nervous. Especially if that phrase precedes the word wine. In addition, these wines carry the low in alcohol content label too. Ventessa Mezzacorona is making better for you wines that actually taste good. They are this week's Fabulous Find.

The grapes are grown in one of my favorite areas of northern Italy, Trentino Alto Adige. The cold climate makes it easier to keep the sugars low and the calories too. All of these wines are in the 90-calorie range. They also have a lower-than-average level of alcohol at 9%.

In addition, the wines are vegan and there are no additives or artificial dealcoholization. Even better, they all come in under $15.

Halloween starts a season of indulgence that will last the rest of the year. If you enjoy a glass of wine but are looking for ways to shave some calories, without sacrificing taste, these might be good alternatives for you.

Ventessa Pinot Grigio Rose

This pinot grigio has a pale pink hue and has the aromatics of citrus and red fruits. It is fresh, even has a little salinity to it. It was perfect with a salad of mixed greens, avocado, orange and shrimp. This is a great lo-cal wine for Florida cuisine and weather.

Photo: Gina Birch

Ventessa Pinot Grigio

This was a favorite. At first it was a little tart but that wore off, and more tropical fruit as well as melon made cameos. The wine is crisp, refreshing and goes down easy. This was great by the pool, with salty snacks and light bites. $13

Photo: Gina Birch

Ventessa Red Blend

The blend is of grapes native to the Trentino region, schiava and teroldego. This one needs to be chilled down a bit. In fact, winemakers suggest you serve it at 46-50F. It is light, both in color and body. I tasted raspberry and cranberry and immediately thought Thanksgiving. Don't expect a lot of structure or a big finish from this even though it is a red wine. Expect to be refreshed.

Photo: Gina Birch

*Drink Responsibly

HealthyVeganWinewine reiews
Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
