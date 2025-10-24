ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Gracie Abrams Opens Up About Unexpected Songwriting Session With Taylor Swift

A chance dinner turned into musical magic when Gracie Abrams and Taylor Swift created their track “Us.” According to Just Jared, Abrams revealed in her Monday Vogue España cover story…

Melissa Lianne
Gracie Abrams performs onstage during the 2025 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Marriott Marquis Times Square on June 12, 2025 in New York City.
Theo Wargo via Getty Images

A chance dinner turned into musical magic when Gracie Abrams and Taylor Swift created their track "Us." According to Just Jared, Abrams revealed in her Monday Vogue España cover story that the song came to life over a meal at Swift's home.

The musicians found each other through producer Aaron Dessner. "We both worked with Aaron Dessner, who's like family to me, and he made Folklore with Taylor, among many other things. It was right around that time that we started talking," Abrams said, per Just Jared.

Swift had just stepped off stage from tour when their paths crossed. "She had just gotten back from tour, and we went out to dinner. We caught up and ended up going back to her house to listen to the albums we were working on at the time," Abrams shared, per Just Jared. While Swift crafted The Tortured Poets Department, Abrams was working on The Secret of Us.

Music bound them together long before their first meeting. "It's funny because I feel like I've known Taylor my whole life, even before we actually met," Abrams reflected, per Just Jared. "I grew up with her songs; she's soundtracked important moments in our lives, so her voice has always been very present and I was already learning from her since her music came into my world."

This collaboration marks a rare guest spot for Swift in recent times.

When asked about the "bedroom pop" tag, Abrams took no issue. The label fits her start —  posting clips from her room. Her words flowed with ease as she spoke about it.

The full chat awaits in Vogue España's November 2025 edition. Inside, Abrams opens up about her wish to return to school and find a quiet spot far from city lights.

Gracie AbramsTaylor Swift
Melissa LianneWriter
