This Day in Top 40 History: October 24

On Oct. 24, 2006, a new, 16-year-old country singer broke onto the scene. Taylor Swift released her self-titled debut album, with successful singles "Our Song," "Teardrops on My Guitar," and "Tim McGraw." The album was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2008 Country Music Awards. Considered her most country-inspired work, Swift's debut album marked the beginning of her evolution into the pop powerhouse she is known as today. Keep reading for more highlights from Top 40 history on Oct. 24.