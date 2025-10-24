This Day in Top 40 History: October 24
On Oct. 24, 2006, a new, 16-year-old country singer broke onto the scene. Taylor Swift released her self-titled debut album, with successful singles "Our Song," "Teardrops on My Guitar," and "Tim McGraw." The album was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2008 Country Music Awards. Considered her most country-inspired work, Swift's debut album marked the beginning of her evolution into the pop powerhouse she is known as today. Keep reading for more highlights from Top 40 history on Oct. 24.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Artists regularly break old records as they continue to hone their craft. Some of these breakthroughs include:
- 1992: Boyz II Men tied Elvis Presley's record for the longest-running No. 1 single with "End Of The Road." Later, they lost the record to "I Will Always Love You" by Whitney Houston.
- 2000: Linkin Park released their debut album, Hybrid Theory, featuring the two successful singles "Crawling" and "In The End."
- 2000: Lenny Kravitz released his Greatest Hits album. It peaked at No. 2 on the charts, becoming his highest charting album to date. The single "Again" went on to win the GRAMMY for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance in 2001.
Cultural Milestones
All these events show the depth of the impact that music has on the broader cultural moment. Some of these milestones include the following:
- 1962: James Brown recorded Live At The Apollo in Harlem, New York. The recorded show was Brown's first live album and was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame.
- 1986: Aubrey Drake Graham was born in Canada. He became the rapper known as Drake, with 13 No. 1 hits and 361 tracks on the Billboard Hot 100.
- 1987: Michael Jackson's "Bad" kicked off two weeks at No. 1. World-famous director Martin Scorsese directed the corresponding music video.
- 2022: On the second night of his 15-night stint at the Kia Forum, Harry Styles performed as part of Love On Tour. During the show, he supported a fan who decided to come out as gay. This became a recurring part of Styles' shows, fostering a safe, inclusive atmosphere.
- 2023: Britney Spears released her memoir, The Woman in Me. The book was a New York Times bestseller and covers her experience fighting to be free of her decades-long conservatorship.
With everything from chart-topping songs, incredible live performances, and best-selling books, Oct. 24 was truly a memorable day for pop music. Check back soon to discover more noteworthy events in pop history.