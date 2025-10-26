This Day in Top 40 History: October 26

On Oct. 26, 2024, Adele was surprised during one of her residency concerts in Las Vegas by Celine Dion. Adele was performing "When We Were Young," during which she typically walked through the crowd. Adele spotted Dion, and the pair of friends got emotional. Adele's residency took place in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, the venue that was built for Dion's Las Vegas residency. This full-circle moment highlighted the friendship between the two powerhouse singers. Keep reading for more Top 40 history from Oct. 26.