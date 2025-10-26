This Day in Top 40 History: October 26
On Oct. 26, 2024, Adele was surprised during one of her residency concerts in Las Vegas by Celine Dion. Adele was performing "When We Were Young," during which she typically walked through the crowd. Adele spotted Dion, and the pair of friends got emotional. Adele's residency took place in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, the venue that was built for Dion's Las Vegas residency. This full-circle moment highlighted the friendship between the two powerhouse singers. Keep reading for more Top 40 history from Oct. 26.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
These early hit singles from Oct. 26 kicked off impressive careers for all of these artists:
- 1970: Elton John released "Your Song." The single became his first hit, starting his legendary career.
- 1985: Whitney Houston topped the Billboard Hot 100 with "Saving All My Love For You." It was her first of 11 songs that would reach No. 1.
- 2009: Lady Gaga digitally released her single, "Bad Romance." It won two GRAMMYs and is one of her most recognizable songs.
- 2009: Justin Bieber dropped "Love Me," which sampled The Cardigans' "Lovefool." The single was part of his debut album, My World.
- 2020: Harry Styles released the music video for his single, "Golden." The video was filmed in Italy, and the single was part of his second album, Fine Line.
Cultural Milestones
Many musicians made a massive cultural impact on this day, including:
- 1965: The Beatles received Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire medals from Queen Elizabeth II.
- 1998: President Bill Clinton awarded the National Medal of Arts to Fats Domino. He had 35 records in the Billboard Top 40.
Notable Recordings and Performances
These iconic recordings and performances happened on Oct. 26:
- 1975: Elton John performed his second of two concerts at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. He wore a fully sequined Dodgers uniform during the show.
- 2024: Post Malone wrapped up his F-1 Trillion Tour, which supported his country album of the same name. Post Malone made the switch from rap to country with this album, proving his prowess as a singer.
- 2024: Taylor Swift brought out Sabrina Carpenter as a surprise guest during the New Orleans Eras Tour concert. The duo performed a mashup of Swift's "Is It Over Now?" and Carpenter's two hits, "Espresso" and "Please Please Please."
From debut singles to stadium tours, these milestones from Oct. 26 showcase how artists' careers can take off in the blink of an eye. These events prove the impact this day had on Top 40 history.