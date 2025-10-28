ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

5 Last Minute Halloween Party Snacks

If you are still putting together plans for a spooky soiree this week, here are 5 last minute Halloween party snacks that make a statement. Halloween is a fun, and…

Gina Birch
Toothed monsters of cookies close-up on a table for Halloween Party Snacks
Getty Images

If you are still putting together plans for a spooky soiree this week, here are 5 last minute Halloween party snacks that make a statement.

Halloween is a fun, and your snacks should match. There are so many things you can do to adapt your favorite apps. These take things a little bit further. The idea is to push the boundaries a little without sacrificing flavors. Whether you are hosting or attending a party, these should get your friends talking.

Besides food, if you still need some costume ideas, click here for a few. Most are affordable and easy to execute at the last minute.

All of the videos were taken from my social media feed. You don't need to have your own account to view them either. Just scroll down and watch them unfold here for TikTok Tuesday

Fun Halloween Party Snacks

Cheesey Fun

I love this one for some reason. Perhaps because I love the ingredients and it's a fun way to serve them. Maybe put some kind of jam or red fruit spread on the board as well. It tastes good and adds to the appearance at the same time.

Loading TikTok...

Spider Web Treat

This one looks impressive. It also has the perfect combo of sweet and salt. You just need to plan it out and have a little patience. A steady hand could help too.

Loading TikTok...

More Halloween Party Snacks

Meat Man

This is kind of gross but kind of cool at the same time. I guess that means it is perfect for Halloween. What a centerpiece it would make. I like a little sauce somewhere for dipping. Maybe something dark or red like BBQ to keep in theme.

Loading TikTok...

Bandaid Treats

This has to be the easiest appetizer to pull off. Again, a little on the gross side of the table but so good for dessert lovers. Kids could even help you make, as well as eat.

Loading TikTok...

Eyeball Pops

Eyeballs are essential when it comes to Halloween fun. These treats are no-bake, bonus. However, they do take a little time for the chocolate to set...twice. But boy do they look good on the platter and probably taste good too.

Loading TikTok...
HalloweensnacksTikTok KitchenTIkTok Videos
Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
Related Stories
Race winner Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates on the podium during the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: October 28Michael Garaventa
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox
Human InterestMegan Fox and MGK Reportedly Find Their Rhythm AgainKayla Morgan
Trunk-or-Treat Is Winning Halloween
Human InterestTrunk-or-Treat Is Winning Halloween
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub