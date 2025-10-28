Ariana Grande’s Role in ‘Wicked’ Earns Acclaim, Fulfilling Her Childhood Dream

Ariana Grande won the part of Glinda in Wicked, earning nods for an Oscar, BAFTA, Screen Actors Guild Award, and Golden Globe.

She spoke with The Mirror about taking on the part. "When you are trying to get into character it's about trying to become somebody else, what makes them tick, what's going on in their head, what are their motives," Grande said.

Acting isn't new for the star. She started on Broadway when she was young, then gained fame on Nickelodeon shows Victorious and Sam & Cat. The switch to music came next.

Her first album topped U.S. charts in 2013 with hits like "Dangerous Woman" and "Thank U, Next" among them. The 2018 album Sweetener brought home a GRAMMY.

On set, sparks flew with castmate Ethan Slater. He plays Boq, whose story links with Glinda's tale. Their work together sparked real feelings, leading to a bond off-screen.

"Having relationships that are so heavily scrutinized is never easy, but you can only control what you can control," Grande said. "All you can do is protect your privacy and relationship as much as you possibly can."