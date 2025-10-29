10 Events For Halloween Weekend In SWFL

Halloween Weekend in SWFL is finally here and it is full of fun and excitement. Here is where you can find it. This is the last chance for you walk through haunted mazes and houses in Bonita Springs, Fort Myers, Punta Gorda and beyond.

But that's not all. In addition to seasonal festivities, there are other events that aren't so scary and don't require costumes. Two big annual events return, the Fair At Fenway South and The Florida International Airshow. You'll find all of those details below.

For sports fans, there is an important soccer game in Naples. It is always a good idea to check event social media and websites for updates on schedules and run times. Finally, don't forget to change your clocks on Sunday.

if you have any upcoming local events that you would like to share, please send them here.

Halloween Weekend In SWFL

Scarecrows in the Park

Scarecrows in the Park returns to Lakes Park in Fort Myers. Enjoy a pumpkin patch, hayrides, and the famous Halloween Express train ride. There are also contests including best decorated scarecrow. Monday-Friday 6-9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-9 p.m. The event runs through October 31st. Free admission, $3 parking. More info here.

Farmer Mike's 10th Annual Fall Festival

It's one of the most popular places in SWFL to welcome the new season. Enjoy family friendly corn mazes, hayrides, pumpkin patches and more. Check the schedule for scary versions of the events as well. The event runs through Sunday November 2nd. There are two Farmer Mike's locations, Bonita Springs and Fort Myers. Ticket prices vary. More info here.

Bones & Bales Fall Festival

This family friendly Halloween themed event is at Gator Mike's Family Fun Park in Cape Coral. There are hay play areas, pumpkin patches, face painting and a skeleton maze. The fun occurs every Saturday in October from noon to 6pm. Ticket prices vary. More info here.

Halloween Notte

Halloween Notte takes place each year at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds. For the kids, there is a petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, and carnival fun. The bigger kids can get the adrenaline pumping in three haunted houses, including a maze. There is a live show too, Alice in Horrorland. Now through November 1st. Ticket prices vary. More info here

Haunting On The Harbor

Haunting on the Harbor is a 5,000 square food Haunted House maze in downtown Punta Gorda. It's open this weekend and next, beginning at 7pm. Find the maze on the corner of Marion Avenue and Nesbit Street. Tickets start at $15. More info here.

Other Events For Halloween Weekend In SWFL

Florida International Air Show

The 2025 FIAS Air Show will “go on” at Punta Gorda Airport regardless of the Government Shutdown. The Blue Angels and the F-16 Viper Demo Team are still scheduled to perform, however, that could change based on the government shutdown. Check the website and social media pages for any show changes. The air show also features stunts and aerial acrobatics along with lots of static aircraft displays. Saturday and Sunday. $24 for kids, $62 for general admission. More info here.

Fair At Fenway South

The fair is back. Opening day is Friday and it runs every weekend through November 16th. This is one of the most well-attended fairs in Southwest Florida with dozens of carnival rides, midway games, live shows and more. There is an expanded Kiddieland and lots of fair food to dig into. Parking is $10. Ticket prices vary. More info here.

34th Annual Buckler’s Craft Fair

This huge fair is at the Lee Civic Center. It will get you ready for the holidays. Find seasonal and home decor, clothing and jewelry, food, and lots more. Saturday, 10am to 5pm, Sunday 10am to 4pm. Free parking, $6 admission. et $1 off by bringing a non-perishable food item for the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida. More info here.

FC Naples Playoffs

FC Naples is the first USL League One expansion team to host a playoff quarter final and it's Saturday. The soccer game is Saturday against Union Omaha. The game begins at 7:30 at Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Ticket prices vary More info here.

Babcock Ranch Founder's Fest 2025

It's the biggest celebration of the year at Babcock Ranch. The celebration includes a Chili Cook-Off, rides, games, live music and lots more. Saturday Noon to 9pm and Sunday Noon to 5pm. Free. More info here.