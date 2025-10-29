ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Mumford & Sons Take On Gracie Abrams Song ‘I Love You, I’m Sorry’

In a striking performance, Mumford & Sons transformed Gracie Abrams’ “I Love You, I’m Sorry.” Marcus Mumford’s raw vocals brought fresh depth to the track from The Secret of Us….

(L-R) Ben Lovett, Ted Dwane and Marcus Mumford of Mumford &amp; Sons perform onstage during A GRAMMY Salute to The Beach Boys at Dolby Theatre on February 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
In a striking performance, Mumford & Sons transformed Gracie Abrams' "I Love You, I'm Sorry." Marcus Mumford's raw vocals brought fresh depth to the track from The Secret of Us.

"That's just the way life goes/I like to slam doors closed," Marcus sang with grit. "Trust me, I know it's always about me/I love you, I'm sorry."

The band also rocked through their track "Rubber Band Man" at the studio. BBC's Live Lounge stands out as a spot where stars flip other artists' work into something new.

Their musical worlds first met at a Wisconsin campaign stop for Kamala Harris. Both acts took the stage, with Abrams performing "I Love You, I'm Sorry" and "Free Now" to the crowd.

As Mumford & Sons hit the BBC mic, Abrams lit up Vogue World: Hollywood. She mixed her smash "That's So True" with Carole King's classic "I Feel The Earth Move." 

The Live Lounge keeps its magic alive through unexpected musical pairings. Fresh shows shine with Robbie Williams tackling Wet Leg's music, while Wet Leg puts their stamp on Empire Of The Sun.

