Mumford & Sons Take On Gracie Abrams Song ‘I Love You, I’m Sorry’

In a striking performance, Mumford & Sons transformed Gracie Abrams' "I Love You, I'm Sorry." Marcus Mumford's raw vocals brought fresh depth to the track from The Secret of Us.

"That's just the way life goes/I like to slam doors closed," Marcus sang with grit. "Trust me, I know it's always about me/I love you, I'm sorry."

The band also rocked through their track "Rubber Band Man" at the studio. BBC's Live Lounge stands out as a spot where stars flip other artists' work into something new.

Their musical worlds first met at a Wisconsin campaign stop for Kamala Harris. Both acts took the stage, with Abrams performing "I Love You, I'm Sorry" and "Free Now" to the crowd.

As Mumford & Sons hit the BBC mic, Abrams lit up Vogue World: Hollywood. She mixed her smash "That's So True" with Carole King's classic "I Feel The Earth Move."