ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Why You Should Be Drinking Zinfandel

If there is one grape that could be considered All-American, it’s Zinfandel. There are so many reasons why you should be drinking zinfandel. If you don’t believe me, maybe you’ll…

Gina Birch
A man and woman smiling at the camera holding a wine bottle
Gina Birch

If there is one grape that could be considered All-American, it’s Zinfandel. There are so many reasons why you should be drinking zinfandel. If you don’t believe me, maybe you’ll trust the words of winemaker Clay Mauritson, founder of Mauritson Wines in Sonoma.

Mauritson shared his story and his love of zinfandel in this edition of Wining and Dining with Gina Birch. The charismatic winemaker was the black sheep of his California farming family who managed to find his way home, on his terms. 

It’s a great story that gets even better as it evolves into one of philanthropy. He might reside in Sonoma but Mauritson is very involved in SWFL charities. Especially those that support children and adults with special needs. 

In California, he and his wife Carry, along with famous chef Charlie Palmer founded Project Zin to support programs and services for individuals with Down Syndrome, and their families. This year's event raised more than $500,000.

Two middle aged men on either side of a younger man smiling at the cameraMaurtison Wines

Clay Mauritson, Brady Mauritson and Chef Charlie Palmer at Project Zin annual fundraising event to support Downs Syndrome and special needs programs in Northern California.

Why You Should Be Drinking Zinfandel

However, one of the best parts of Mauritson’s story centers around a small red grape that produces some of the best wines in California. It is not to be confused with white zinfandel; a pink wine made from the same grape.

Zinfandel is typically a rich wine with dark fruit and spice like peppercorn and a range of other flavors. That range depends on how the wine was aged, where the grapes were grown, how they were picked and other factors.

Zin often gets a bad rap. Some have fruit that can be over-ripe and high in alcohol. However, when you find one that is balanced and made with great fruit, like Mauritson’s, it’s a game changer. It's a wine you have to try. Watch this video and find out for yourself.

Why You Should Be Drinking Zinfandel

To see the last episode of Wining and Dining with Gina Birch click here. Be sure to subscribe to stay up to date on new releases.

CaliforniaWinewine drinkersWine Tasting
Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
Related Stories
A gropu of young men and women dressed up in scary attire for Halloween Weekend in SWFL
Sunny 106.310 Events For Halloween Weekend In SWFLGina Birch
Clapping hands, celebration and business people in office with goal, achievement or success. Collaboration, teamwork and group of financial advisors with applause for target, solidarity or unity.
Local NewsLee County Industry Awards Celebrate Local Business Leaders and Up-and-Coming Companies for Economic ImpactRebecca Allen
Aerial drone photo Fort Myers Beach FL USA bridge and ocean
Local NewsFort Myers Beach Gets Ready for Traffic as $8.4M Estero Boulevard Construction Kicks OffRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub