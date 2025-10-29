If there is one grape that could be considered All-American, it’s Zinfandel. There are so many reasons why you should be drinking zinfandel. If you don’t believe me, maybe you’ll trust the words of winemaker Clay Mauritson, founder of Mauritson Wines in Sonoma.

Mauritson shared his story and his love of zinfandel in this edition of Wining and Dining with Gina Birch. The charismatic winemaker was the black sheep of his California farming family who managed to find his way home, on his terms.

It’s a great story that gets even better as it evolves into one of philanthropy. He might reside in Sonoma but Mauritson is very involved in SWFL charities. Especially those that support children and adults with special needs.

In California, he and his wife Carry, along with famous chef Charlie Palmer founded Project Zin to support programs and services for individuals with Down Syndrome, and their families. This year's event raised more than $500,000.

Maurtison Wines Clay Mauritson, Brady Mauritson and Chef Charlie Palmer at Project Zin annual fundraising event to support Downs Syndrome and special needs programs in Northern California.

Why You Should Be Drinking Zinfandel

However, one of the best parts of Mauritson’s story centers around a small red grape that produces some of the best wines in California. It is not to be confused with white zinfandel; a pink wine made from the same grape.

Zinfandel is typically a rich wine with dark fruit and spice like peppercorn and a range of other flavors. That range depends on how the wine was aged, where the grapes were grown, how they were picked and other factors.

Zin often gets a bad rap. Some have fruit that can be over-ripe and high in alcohol. However, when you find one that is balanced and made with great fruit, like Mauritson’s, it’s a game changer. It's a wine you have to try. Watch this video and find out for yourself.

