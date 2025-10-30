ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Fans Learn Spanish to Sing Along with Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Bad Bunny fans are cramming Spanish lessons before his halftime performance at the Super Bowl on Feb. 8. The language app Speak reports its biggest spike in US downloads tied…

Melissa Lianne
Bad Bunny performs live during "No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí; Una Más" Residencia at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot on September 20, 2025 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Gladys Vega / Stringer via Getty Images

Bad Bunny fans are cramming Spanish lessons before his halftime performance at the Super Bowl on Feb. 8. The language app Speak reports its biggest spike in US downloads tied to any event. Many users cite "understanding Bad Bunny" as their reason for picking up the language.

Niklaus Miller, a 29-year-old actor and screenwriter, fell for Bad Bunny the second he heard "Dakiti" in 2020. When news broke about the halftime show at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., Miller decided he had to master the lyrics.

"I was like, 'Nik, you need to learn these songs!'" he told People. "I thought it would be fun to post videos, make people laugh and let them follow along with my progress."

Miller began posting his progress on TikTok. The clips blew up overnight, racking up millions of views from around the globe.

Loading TikTok...

"When I opened my phone and saw the response, I was just so happy and honestly overwhelmed with gratitude," he told People. "The engagement and support meant so much, and I knew my hard work was finally paying off!"

The actor is now on week two. He studies whenever he can—in the car, between projects, during any spare moment he finds. His plan? Learn one new song each week while continuing to practice the ones he's already tackled.

O'Neil Thomas, a 28-year-old actor and creator from New Jersey, is also cramming Spanish before the performance. Thomas studied French in high school and college but has wanted to learn Spanish for years. 

Thomas listens to Bad Bunny hits nonstop to prepare. He grabbed Duolingo to start building his learning streak and is improving bit by bit.

"I think it's so important and respectful to show people that you care about a way of life that isn't yours, and learning their language is the best first step," he told People.

Bad BunnyNiklaus Miller
Melissa LianneWriter
Related Stories
Cardi B performs onstage during the 2025 Global Citizen Festival at Central Park on September 27, 2025 in New York City.
MusicCardi B Plans Third Album Release Within a Year, Rejects Deluxe EditionLaura Adkins
Chappell Roan, J/im Carrey, Janelle Monae
MusicChappell Roan, Jim Carrey, and Janelle Monáe Join Star-Packed Rock Hall 2025 LineupKayla Morgan
Recording artists Fergie and Ludacris (R) perform onstage at the Conde Nast Media Group's Fourth Annual Fashion Rocks Concert at Radio City Music Hall September 6, 2007 in New York City.
MusicFergie and Ludacris Bring Back the Glamour in AtlantaKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub