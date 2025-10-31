Inside The New Beach House Restaurant On Captiva Island

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Gina Birch
New Beach House Restaurant On Captiva Island at sunset with palm trees and sand
Photo: Gina Birch

The new Beach House Restaurant on Captiva Island is officially open and here is a preview of what you'll find. First, the restaurant is at South Seas Resort. It is a brand-new building and concept for the resort which is still undergoing massive renovations from hurricane damage.

a square piece of fish on a round plate on top of a red sauce and vegetables at the New Beach House Restaurant On Captiva IslandPhoto: Gina Birch

There are lots of seafood dishes on the menu at the Beach House on Captiva Island

The menu is seafood driven and Gulf of Mexico inspired. You will find dishes that hail from locations surrounding the gulf from Central America to Louisianna, Florida and places in between. Think Red Snapper Veracruz, Florida Black Grouper, Seared Diver Scallops and more.

Land lubber items include a decadent Creamy Creole Chicken Penne, hanger steak, Cuban flatbread and meatless burrito.

The cocktails are tropical inspired with colorful combos of fruits and spirits. You'll also find a creative mocktail menu.

red drink in a short bar glass with a strawberry garnishPhoto: Gina Birch

The Berry Paloma at the Beach House uses tequila, muddled berries and a splash of grapefruit soda

New Beach House Restaurant On Captiva Island

The restaurant is bright, with stunning blue murals and a large bar in the center. Each seat offers a view of the beach. Floor to ceilling garage door windows open to the beach when the weather allows.

A firepit with two men talking and the sunsetting in the background, a glass of champagne in the foregroundPhoto: Gina Birch

The Beach House has firepits, cozy seating and hammock on the beach.

The Beach House also has covered outdoor seating. Beyond the deck are cozy Adirondak chairs in the sand, firepits, hammocks, games like corn hole and more. It's a great space to hang out with a cocktail before or after dinner.

However, the best part of the Beach House is the vantage point for viewing the brilliant Captiva Island sunsets. The food, the drinks, the service, the views...it's a magical place.

Back of a restaurant with palm trees, green grass, sand and Adirondak chairs Photo: Gina Birch

The Beach House on Captiva Island opens to the beach and gorgeous sunsets on the Gulf of Mexico

There is still a lot of construction and repair work on Captiva and South Seas. Signs of hurricane damage are still quite prevalent in some areas. However, most of the resort is up and running. The beach villas are remodeled and gorgeous inside. Consider a staycation to reset and recharge before season kicks in.

NOTE: The Beach House is open to resort guests and members of Club Captiva only

Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
