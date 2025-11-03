Listen to Win: A Magical Cirque Christmas

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Diana Beasley

A Magical Cirque Christmas is a dazzling holiday variety show that captivates audiences of all ages. Bursting with festive charm, laugh-out-loud comedy, and heartwarming magic, this high-flying spectacle showcases the extraordinary talents of the world’s most elite cirque performers. From gravity-defying acrobatics to jaw-dropping feats of strength and agility, every act is set to a modern soundtrack of beloved Christmas classics. It’s a spellbinding winter journey through music, movement, and holiday joy—perfect for the whole family.

Listen to Gina Birch to win tickets to the show!

Material Terms:

 How to enter:  Listen To Win

  • Dates of contests: 11/3/25 - 11/7/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 6
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 5
  • What the prize is: 2 tickets
  • What the prize value is: $108
  • Who is providing the prize: Barbara B. Mann PAH
Diana Beasley
