Listen to Win: A Magical Cirque Christmas
A Magical Cirque Christmas is a dazzling holiday variety show that captivates audiences of all ages. Bursting with festive charm, laugh-out-loud comedy, and heartwarming magic, this high-flying spectacle showcases the extraordinary talents of the world’s most elite cirque performers. From gravity-defying acrobatics to jaw-dropping feats of strength and agility, every act is set to a modern soundtrack of beloved Christmas classics. It’s a spellbinding winter journey through music, movement, and holiday joy—perfect for the whole family.
Listen to Gina Birch to win tickets to the show!
Material Terms:
How to enter: Listen To Win
- Dates of contests: 11/3/25 - 11/7/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 6
- When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 5
- What the prize is: 2 tickets
- What the prize value is: $108
- Who is providing the prize: Barbara B. Mann PAH