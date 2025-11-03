Oreo Launches Thanksgiving Cookie Line With Six Unusual Flavors

Oreo has introduced a Thanksgiving Cookie Collection featuring six intriguing flavors inspired by holiday favorites. These include Turkey & Gravy, Mashed Potatoes & Butter, Cranberry Sauce, Corn on the Cob, Caramel Apple Pie, and Pumpkin Pie.

The cookies, covered in fudge, are available exclusively on Oreo's website. They come in a tin that resembles an Oreo, priced at $19.99, plus shipping. Each container holds 12 cookies, with two of each flavor.

For fans of more traditional tastes, individual packs of Caramel Apple Pie and Pumpkin Pie are also online. There's also a classic Oreo Thanksgiving tin available.

The cookie collection has sparked various reactions online. Some users were thrilled by the novelty. One said, “God this sounds disgusting. I wanna try them,” while another immediately bought them upon seeing a post, “Literally went and bought it as soon as I saw this post lmao.” Yet, not all feedback was positive, with comments like “Turkey-flavored Oreos? 🤨🤢” and “I want the tin, but I am afraid of the cookies” appearing often.

Shipping fees have been a challenge for many interested buyers. Initially at $31.42, shipping can exceed the product's price, but it was reduced to $15.71 during a purchase trial by TODAY.com.

The Thanksgiving-themed tin fits Oreo’s adventurous track record, including collaborations with Coca-Cola and Post Malone. This latest release embraces the growing trend of unusual flavor combinations.

The custom tin is part of Oreo's effort to test consumer interest in savory treats. A company spokesperson noted the aim is to "reimagine classic holiday flavors in every bite."

This unique offering is available for a limited time and aims to create buzz and exclusivity around seasonal treats. The collection launched on October 28, 2025.

Oreo is eager for consumer feedback on these new flavors. Responses could influence future product innovations. The company views the collection as a “test-and-learn” opportunity for their flavor innovations.

The tin's design and packaging aim to evoke traditional holiday mealtime, highlighting the product's novelty and fun nature.