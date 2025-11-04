5 Comforting Soup Season Recipes

It's that time of year. The weather is cooling off, and the leaves are falling. It's time for comforting soup season recipes that warm the belly and the spirit.

Soups are universal. Every culture, every kind of cuisine features some kind of soup. You can put nearly anything in them, but there is still an art to making them good. Some soups take hours even days to make, layering ingredients for specific flavors.

The recipes you'll find here are all relatively easy to follow. They can also serve as a base for you to doctor up with additional ingredients and seasonings that you like.

All of the videos were taken from my social media feed. You don't need to have your own account to view them either. Just scroll down and watch them unfold here for TikTok Tuesday.

Comforting Soup Season Recipes

Tomato Basil

Does it get better than this classic combo? Tomato soup and grilled cheese. But this is not your average tomato soup. The basil is so fresh, and a little bit of cream makes it a bit decadent. Warning. This will make you hungry.

Butternut Squash

One of things I love about this is how your house will smell after roasting those vegetables first. Once they are blended, they make a soup that so thick, creamy and rich. Of course, the creator dips some grilled cheese in this one too. More details are in the caption on this one.

Creamy Potato Soup

A good potato soup has to have bacon and this one does. It has a little spice too which is always optional but in small doses, it won't overpower the dish. It will, however, add just enough to lift the flavors. This is the definition of a comfort soup.

More Comforting Soup Season Recipes

Coconut Ginger Soup

I can literally smell this just from watching the video. There are so many seasonings and spices in this soup, so you know it's going to be full of flavor. The full recipe is in the caption.

Old Fashioned Veggie Soup