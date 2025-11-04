Demi Lovato Lands Ninth Straight Top 10 Album With ‘It’s Not That Deep’

Demi Lovato's new album, It's Not That Deep, debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 chart, earning 31,000 equivalent album units. This marks her ninth consecutive studio album to crack the top 10.

The project sold 24,000 copies in pure sales while pulling in 7,000 streaming equivalent units from 9.78 million on-demand official streams. The Dance-Pop record also opened at No. 2 on the Top Album Sales chart.

It's Not That Deep follows the artist's 2022 rock-anchored release Holy Fvck. The new project features the singles "Fast," which peaked at No. 8 on Billboard's Hot Dance/Pop Songs chart, and "Here All Night," which hit No. 13 on the same tally. Fan favorites "Let You Go" and "Kiss" have also gained traction on playlists.

Her career shows consistent commercial performance across nearly two decades.

Her first album, Don't Forget (2008), debuted at No. 2, Here We Go Again (2009) reached No. 1, Unbroken (2011) debuted at No. 4, the self-titled Demi (2013) landed at No. 3, Confident (2015) debuted at No. 2, Tell Me You Love Me (2017) opened at No. 3, Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over (2021) debuted at No. 2, and Holy Fvck (2022) debuted at No. 7.

The latest entry of 31,000 units includes 24,000 pure sales. This represents an increase in physical purchases compared to the previous release, with the album benefiting from six vinyl editions. These included a signed version, two CD versions, a cassette, and various formats featuring bonus tracks. Initial forecasts predicted the release would miss the top 10, but Lovato pulled off a last-minute entry into the chart's upper ranks.

The milestone demonstrates sustained fan support across changing industry conditions. Lovato's ability to maintain chart presence through format shifts from traditional album sales to streaming-based units reflects her continued connection with listeners.