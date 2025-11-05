Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo to Perform in NBC Concert Special Thursday Night

NBC will broadcast a two-hour concert special on November 6, featuring Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Peacock streaming begins November 7.

The special presents live performances of songs from the Wicked films, arriving before Wicked: For Good opens in theaters on November 21. Audiences will hear music from both actresses who bring Glinda and Elphaba to life on screen.

The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles became an Emerald City-inspired set for filming. Stephen Oremus leads a 37-piece live orchestra. Choreographer Christopher Scott transformed dance numbers from the films specifically for this television event.

NBC dropped a 40-second sneak peek on Monday. Grande and Erivo perform "What Is This Feeling?" with live vocals while recreating movie choreography.

Fans will hear songs from the upcoming film for the first time. Behind-the-scenes moments and exclusive surprises pepper the broadcast.

Other cast members from the film will perform and make appearances, including Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, and Marissa Bode. Director Jon M. Chu and composer-lyricist Stephen Schwartz will also appear, with surprise guests joining throughout the night.

Grande told Evan Ross Katz in a recent interview that the concert special aims to make promotion of the final film in the duology "more about the fans this time," per Billboard.

This special ranks among the biggest events planned for the Wicked: For Good promotional campaign. Fulwell Entertainment produces, with Ben Winston and Raj Kapoor serving as executive producers.