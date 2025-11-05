Lucky 7 Things To Do This Weekend

There are all kinds of things to do this weekend in Fort Myers and Naples. Here you will find our top 7 picks. There is something for everyone in the family.

First, if you are a hockey fan, the Florida Everblades play at home this weekend. They take on the Fort Wayne Komets at Hertz Arena in Estero. Cheer them on and check out the weekend promotions here.

If you have any upcoming local events that you would like to share, please send them here.

Things To Do This Weekend In SWFL

Downtown Fort Myers Art Walk

This event takes place the first Friday of every month. Downtown Fort Myers comes alive with art and entertainment. You'll find artists at work and special exhibits in galleries and shops. Friday 6pm to 10pm. Free. More info here.

53rd Annual Fort Myers Boat Show

This is a must for boating and water sports enthusiasts. Hundreds of vessels will be on hand along with vendors, manufacturers and all kinds of experts. Enjoy food, live music and lots more in Centennial Park and the Caloosa Sound Convention Center in downtown Fort Myers. The show opens Thursday and runs through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. $20, 15 and under free. More info here.

Fair At Fenway South

The fair is back. Opening day is Friday and it runs every weekend through November 16th. This is one of the most well-attended fairs in Southwest Florida with dozens of carnival rides, midway games, live shows and more. There is an expanded Kiddieland and lots of fair food to dig into. Parking is $10. Ticket prices vary. More info here.

More Things To Do This Weekend In SWFL

Naples Artcrafters Fine Art & Crafts Show

Cambier Park comes alive with the work of local artists and some from around the country this Saturday. This is the kick-off of the monthly art series. Sunday 10am to 4pm. Free More info here.

Stone Crab Music Fest

This annual event marks a return to a more typical schedule after hurricane postponements last year. It's a day of music, vendors and most importantly, food. Enjoy lots of crab and seafood along with items for landlubbers. The family fun is at the Winn-Dixie plaza on Stringfellow Road. Sunday 11am to 6pm, $5. More info here.

Bonita Springs Pride

The second-annual Pride event in Bonita is this Sunday featuring entertainment, music and drag show and more. There is even a Pride Pageant. Enjoy vendors and food too. Sunday, 11am to 5pm. Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts. $10 general admission, $25 VIP. More info here.

Calusa Blueway Speaker Series

This is the second of two Paddle Sports Safety events by Lee County Parks & Recreation. Bring your own board or rent on site and learn safety basics and more tips. Saturday, 9am to 3pm Saturday. Bunche Beach, Fort Myers. Email Mike Hammond to register, mhammond@leegov.com.