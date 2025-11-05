Here is the new, November wining and dining in SWFL calendar. It's where you will find special, local food and wine events as we enter into the holiday season.

Some establishments are still finalizing plans for their special events, so check back for updates. If something sparks your interest RSVP as soon as possible. Most of these have limited seating and often sell out.

Finally, if you can't make any of the events below, try creating one of your own. Here are 5 food and wine pairings to inspire your personal wining and dining gathering. Try some new recipes and new wines to compliment them.

DIY November Wining And Dining In SWFL

Komaros Garofoli Rosato

Photo: Gina Birch

It is always rosé season in Florida. Montepulciano grapes make great rosé wine and this is a perfect example. From the Marche region of Italy, it has nice acidity, lots of fresh cherry and strawberry with a hint of mint and spice on the finish. I had it on a beach day with chicken salad and salty snacks. We were sad when the bottle was empty. $14.

Imagery Sauvignon Blanc

Photo: Gina Birch

This California sauvignon blanc was softer than I thought it would be and I appreciated it. The wine is refreshing with lemon zest and complimentary rather than overbearing grapefruit flavors. I had it with spinach and goat cheese stuffed chicken breast. It was a fantastic combo. $17

Pasqua Passione Senti Mento

Photo: Gina Birch

This is a wine I've always enjoyed. From the Verona area of Italy, it is a smooth, merlot-based blend with equal parts corvina and croatina. Some of the grapes are dried briefly before being fermented to add some complexity. It has lots of red berry notes and smooth tannins. I poured a glass with lasagna, and the combo was delightful. $17.99

Tinto Pesquera Ribera del Duero Crianza

Photo: Gina Birch

I really enjoy wines form the Ribera del Duero region of Spain and this one is a classic. The family has been making wine, great tempranillo, for nearly 50 years. This one is a pretty garnet color. It has a lovely nose full of red fruit and spice. Those are found on the palate as well along with a hint of balsamic. This is a versatile food wine, especially with red meat. I had it with lamb ragu. $36

Windsor Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon, 2019

Photo: Gina Birch

This is an older vintage of Windsor Cabernet from Alexander Valley current vintage is 2021. One of the things I like about the winery is they will customize labels for you. It's nice to know that the wine inside is good, rather than a gimmick. This smelled like a bowl of potpourri; it was smooth and ready to drink with a mix of dark and red fruit, coffee and spice. $38

Bread & Butter Red Blend

Photo: Gina Birch

I have to throw in a good grocery store wine that is affordable and easy to find. Bread & Butter is a blend from California that has lots of ripe red fruit. It also has a touch of sweetness making it good for meats with bold and spicy seasonings. I had it with a jalapeño burger at a cookout and it worked well. $16

November Wining And Dining In SWFL

JWB Grill

JWB Grill at Margaritaville Fort Myer Beach will transport you to an iconic Napa Valley winery with a dinner featuring Far Niente wines. The four-course meal is November 20th at 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Blossom & Brie

This North Fort Myers Farm is a gorgeous setting for a farm to table wine dinner. On November 11th, there is a six-course wine dinner featuring Cathiard Vineyard, a family-owned estate in St. Helena, CA. More info here.

Tranquility Lakes

Tranquility Lakes RV Resort has been hosting monthly wine events at the Resort Clubhouse, open to the public. A French Wine Tasting is November 21st at 6:30. The tasting is a benefit for Beacon of Hope and reservations are required. Email shohrehhammond@aol.com.

More November Wining And Dining In SWFL

Angelina's Ristorante

This famous Italian restaurant in Bonita Springs is hosting a Castello di Montepo with Tancredi Biondi Santi wine dinner on November 18th. The family-owned Tuscan winery is also known for great Brunello. More info here.

Old Vines Supper Club

Old Vines Supper Club on Davis Blvd will be moving to a new location this month. However, they are still hosting a wine dinner November 5ht with Grace Family Vineyards and Director Shawn DeMartino. On the 26th, look out for Truffle Temptations, an Italian wine dinner. More info here.

Chez Guy Parisian Bistro

A Bordeaux Wine Dinner is planned for this Naples Bistro on November 10th. It's a five-course meal featuring wines from this famous region of France. More info here.

The Local