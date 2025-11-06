It's time to introduce you to a dog that might just melt your heart. Meet Swizzle the new Sunny Pet Of The Month for November. She currently resides at Gulf Coast Humane Society in Fort Myers. We want to change that today and find her a forever home.

Swizzle showed up this morning with Kristin Sampson, Director of Operations Gulf Coast Humane Society (GCHS). Check out the video of her arrival and time in the studio by clicking here.

Photo: Gina Birch Swizzle is the November Sunny 106.3 Pet of the Month and we need help finding her a home

Swizzle is an 8-month-old female Chiweenie, that is a Chihuahua/Dachshund mix if you're not familiar with the term. She arrived at GCHS as a stray so her complete history is not known.

However, what is known is that she has a great temperament. She has some puppy energy but is super chill and relaxed. This cute chiweenie weighs in at six pounds but will likely top out at a whopping ten pounds.

Swizzle The New Sunny Pet Of The Month

Photo: Gina Birch Swizzle is up for adoption at Gulf Coast Humane Society

Just look at Swizzle's big soulful eyes. Warning, they will draw you in. Like many dogs, she is shy at first but bonds quickly. She loves to play, explore, and be near her people.

In addition, she loves to be around other animals. Swizzle did well with Kristin's dogs and cats when she took her home overnight. Swizzle is house trained and also did well on the car ride to the station.

Photo: Gina Birch