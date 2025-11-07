Lewis Capaldi Sells Out Madison Square Garden in Under One Minute for 2026 Tour

Tickets to Lewis Capaldi's Madison Square Garden show vanished in under 60 seconds. The Scottish musician took to social media, stunned by the speed.

"We sold out Madison Square Garden, the biggest venue in New York in less than a minute," he wrote on Twitter (now X). "Speechless. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart x."

His trek begins in April 2026, with twelve stops spanning the United States and Canada. Madison Square Garden hosts him on April 16, 2026.

Capaldi rose to fame with "Someone You Loved," "Wish You The Best," and "Before You Go." The Scotland-based artist built his following through powerful live acts and songs that spread fast online.

Despite the instant sellout, tickets remain obtainable. Resale sites like Viagogo and StubHub list passes starting at roughly $100. These sites allow buyers and sellers to trade after the first sale ends.

Ticketmaster maintains availability through its official channels, serving as the main seller for these dates.

The opening night lands on April 15, 2026, at Philadelphia's Liacouras Center.

Boston's MGM Music Hall at Fenway gets two consecutive nights on April 18 and 19, 2026.

Montreal's Bell Centre opens its doors on April 21, 2026, while Toronto's Scotiabank Arena follows on April 23, 2026.

Chicago's United Center welcomes Capaldi on April 25, 2026.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver also receives back-to-back performances on April 28 and 29, 2026.

Los Angeles gets the Hollywood Bowl on May 2, 2026.

Berkeley's Greek Theatre at U.C. gets a show on May 3, 2026.

The final stop is Rogers Arena in Vancouver on May 6, 2026.