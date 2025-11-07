Listen to Win: Ben Folds & a Piano
Don’t miss Ben Folds & A Piano Tour live at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall on November 20, 2025! Known for his incredible musicianship, witty lyrics, and unforgettable live shows, Ben Folds brings his signature sound to Fort Myers for one night only. With special guest Lindsey Kraft, this is a night of storytelling, talent, and pure musical brilliance. Tickets start at just $53 and are on sale now at bbmannpah.com — get yours before they’re gone!
Listen to Gina Birch to win tickets to the show!
Material Terms:
How to enter: Listen To Win
- Dates of contests: 11/10/25 - 11/14/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 6
- When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 5
- What the prize is: 2 tickets
- What the prize value is: $104
- Who is providing the prize: Barbara B. Mann PAH