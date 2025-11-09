This Day in Top 40 History: November 9

On Nov. 9, 1967, Rolling Stone magazine released its first-ever issue. The magazine has since exploded, becoming a transformational publication in the music industry. The magazine publishes stories on anything and everything related to music and has been a leading voice in the industry since its inaugural publication. The first issue featured John Lennon on the cover, and it released its 1,000th edition in 2006. Keep reading for more Top 40 history from Nov. 9.