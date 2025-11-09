This Day in Top 40 History: November 9
On Nov. 9, 1967, Rolling Stone magazine released its first-ever issue. The magazine has since exploded, becoming a transformational publication in the music industry. The magazine publishes stories on anything and everything related to music and has been a leading voice in the industry since its inaugural publication. The first issue featured John Lennon on the cover, and it released its 1,000th edition in 2006. Keep reading for more Top 40 history from Nov. 9.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
These hits and milestones paint a perfect picture of Top 40 music:
- 1991: Prince reached the top of the charts for the fifth time with his song "Cream." It was released as a single from his album, Diamonds and Pearls.
- 1993: The Dave Matthews Band released their debut album, Remember Two Things. The album included both live tracks and studio recordings.
- 2012: One Direction released their second studio album, Take Me Home. The album was the fifth-best-selling in the United States that year, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
- 2015: Justin Bieber's song "Love Yourself" was released. Cowritten by Ed Sheeran and Benny Blanco, the song was Bieber's third consecutive No. 1 track.
- 2018: Sabrina Carpenter released her third studio album, Singular: Act I. It debuted at No. 103 on the Billboard 200.
Cultural Milestones
These cultural moments from Nov. 9 show what success looks like in the music industry:
- 2014: One Direction took home three awards after the MTV Europe Music Awards, including Best Pop, Best Live, and Biggest Fans.
- 2017: Ed Sheeran released the music video for his international hit, "Perfect." The video starred actress Zoey Deutch.
- 2023: After gaining a second wind thanks to a cover by Luke Combs, Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car" was named Song of the Year at the Country Music Awards. With this recognition, Chapman became the first Black songwriter to win the award.
Notable Recordings and Performances
Live performances from Nov. 9 include the following:
- 2023: Taylor Swift kicked off the first of three shows in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The series of concerts was part of The Eras Tour, which took Swift around the world.
- 2024: Dua Lipa was scheduled to perform in Jakarta, Indonesia. She cancelled the show due to safety concerns, alerting fans via social media of the schedule change.
From album releases to live concerts, Nov. 9 was a memorable day for pop music fans.