It's the time of the year to recognize the men and women who have served the United States through military duty. To help honor them, here are 5 moving videos for Veterans Day.

U.S. veterans are all ages, genders and races. You may work with some, go to church with them and shop side by side in the grocery store with them. The month of November is designated as Veterans Month while Veterans Day itself falls on the 11th.

All of the videos were taken from my social media feed. You don't need to have your own account to view them either. Just scroll down and watch them unfold here for TikTok Tuesday. Most of these need the computer sound on for best viewing and appreciation.

Videos For Veterans Day

Generational Gratitude

I love how this video begins honoring our eldest, those who served and retired. Then it blends in those currently serving. The words sum everything up. Thank you for your service.

Honor Flights

If you've ever been in an airport and witnessed homecomings and/or Honor Flights, you know how special they are. Honor Flights send veterans to Washington, D.C. While there they visit monuments and war memorials.

Best Surprise

Social media is full of videos where veterans surprise their friends and family members with an unexpected return home. Some are straight forward, a knock on the door, etc. Other service men and women get pretty creative. This is a good example of one.

Move Moving Videos For Veterans Day

Tearful Reunions

If you have ever been apart from someone you love for a significant time, you'll appreciate these reunions. There is nothing like that first embrace. It's great when you know it's coming. But when it's a surprise, the emotions are even harder to contain.

Thank You Veterans