Listen to Win: Train in Tampa
TRAIN – Drops of Jupiter: 25 Years in the Atmosphere Friday, Jul 10, 2026 at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa with Barenaked Ladies and Matt Nathanson Listen to Gina Birch…
TRAIN - Drops of Jupiter: 25 Years in the Atmosphere
Friday, Jul 10, 2026 at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa with Barenaked Ladies and Matt Nathanson
Listen to Gina Birch to win tickets to the show!
Material Terms - On Air:
- How to enter: Listen to win
- Dates of contest: 11/10/25 - 11/14/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 6
- When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 5
- What the prize is: 2 tickets
- What the prize value is: $45
- Who is providing the prize: Live Nation