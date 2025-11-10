This Day in Top 40 History: November 10

On Nov. 10, 2014, Mark Ronson released "Uptown Funk!" as the lead single from his 2015 album Uptown Special. Topping the Billboard Hot 100 for 14 weeks and winning two GRAMMYs, this collaboration with Bruno Mars would become Ronson's most successful track.

Miranda Lambert was also born on this day in 1983 in Longview, Texas. She has many Top 40 singles to her name, including "The House That Built Me," "Mama's Broken Heart," and "Bluebird." For more Top 40 history moments from Nov. 10, just keep reading.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The following albums from Nov. 10 spawned several Top 40 hits:

2017: Taylor Swift launched reputation, her sixth studio album. Debuting at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, it sold more than a million units within its first week. Four tracks from the album, including "Look What You Made Me Do," "Delicate," and "...Ready For It?" reached the Top 40 on the Hot 100.

Cultural Milestones

These events from Nov. 10 reflect the different spaces and places in which music culture plays out:

1967: The Beatles graced London's Saville Theatre to film three promotional clips for their forthcoming single "Hello, Goodbye." Following its release later that month, the track topped the Hot 100 and other charts in regions such as the United Kingdom and Canada.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The music industry has seen its fair share of challenges on Nov. 10, including:

2006: Gerald Levert, son of Eddie Levert of the O'Jays, passed away at 40 after accidentally consuming a fatal combination of medications. Gerald was known for singles such as "Taking Everything," "Baby Hold On to Me," and "Thinkin' Bout It." Thanks to his standout songwriting and producing skills, he worked with artists such as Stephanie Mills and Barry White, including as a co-writer on White's chart-topping hit "Practice What You Preach."

