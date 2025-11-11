Make Your Florida Thanksgiving Easier With These Simple Tips

The Thanksgiving season is here, and like Christmas, it's really a wonderful time of year. Family and friends gather around the Thanksgiving dinner table each holiday and share stories, laughs and life. It's a joyous time of year, but hosting Thanksgiving dinner can also be super stressful. Whether hosting a small party of six or seven people or a huge event with 20-plus, everyone could use some ideas on how to make Thanksgiving stress free.

Thanksgiving Tips for a Stress-Free Holiday

Keep Things Simple

Thanksgiving dinner comes with big expectations, but it doesn't have to be that way. Why not make Thanksgiving dinner simple? Pack the menu with food items filled with love but not with complicated prep. Rose Lounsbury suggests that you "forego this culinary excess and adopt a simple Thanksgiving menu consisting of main course, a few sides, and a dessert. Just pick your favorites and let the rest slide."

Plan Ahead

Planning is crucial to having a stress-free Thanksgiving. Don't wait until last-minute to plan out what will be on the menu and who will be invited to the party. "Advance planning and preparation is the key to hosting Thanksgiving dinner with minimal stress," America's Test Kitchen notes. They add to "think about your available oven and stove space on the day of and adjust your menu accordingly" and have a good mix of dishes that are served hot, cold or at room temperature."

Celebrate All Things Florida

If you have family or friends in from out of town, show them around your favorite local Florida hotspots on Thanksgiving. This takes some stress out of having them at your place the entire day. Take a nature walk or show them one of the local landmarks in your area of Florida.

Let a Professional Do the Cooking (Kind Of)

If you don't want to do everything from scratch, or just don't have the time, there are plenty of meal prep services that have your back. For example, Blue Apron offers "chef-designed meal kits, low-prep oven-ready dinners and ready-to-eat meals, and there's no subscription required. Orders for their Thanksgiving dinner starts on Nov. 17, and what you'll get are "pre-portioned ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes," according to the company. It's a way to cut way down on prep and shopping time and still enjoy a totally delicious meal.

Ask for Help