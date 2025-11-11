Tate McRae Releases Deluxe Version of Chart-Topping Album ‘So Close to What’ on Nov. 21

Tate McRae drops a deluxe edition of her No. 1 album So Close to What on Nov. 21. The expanded version, titled SO CLOSE TO WHAT??? (deluxe), adds several new tracks. "Tit for Tat" is among them.

She shared the news on Saturday night during the final show of her Miss Possessive Tour in Los Angeles, and fans went wild when they heard. "We had a few more songs that I wanted to share with y'all to close out the SC2W era," McRae wrote on Instagram. "I can't wait for you to hear."

"Tit for Tat" debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, her third top 10 entry. She teased the song during her tour performances before releasing it in September.

The original album came out in February and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 177,000 equivalent album units in its first week, making it the biggest debut for a female artist in five months and her first chart-topping LP.

The announcement came just one day after Tate McRae got her first GRAMMY nomination, a nod for Best Dance Pop Recording for "Just Keep Watching" from the F1 film soundtrack starring Brad Pitt.

The deluxe edition is available for pre-save, and physical copies will be sold through her webstore on CD ($11.98) and vinyl )($39.98). Fans can pick up their copies on her official website.