10 Things To Do This Weekend In SWFL

Whether you have friends in town or are flying solo, here are 10 things to do this weekend in Southwest Florida. From pig shows to art shows and everything in between, there is something for just about everyone.

The rumors are true. Santa Clause is scheduled to make some of his first appearances of the season in Southwest Florida, this weekend. It might be early for some people but it's what others have been waiting on for months.

If you have any upcoming local events that you would like to share, please send them here.

Things To Do This Weekend In SWFL

53rd Annual Fort Myers Boat Show

This is a must for boating and water sports enthusiasts. Hundreds of vessels will be on hand along with vendors, manufacturers and all kinds of experts. Enjoy food, live music and lots more in Centennial Park and the Caloosa Sound Convention Center in downtown Fort Myers. The show opens Thursday and runs through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. $20, 15 and under free. More info here.

Fair At Fenway South

It's the last weekend to eat funnel cakes and spin around on thrilling rides. This is one of the most well-attended fairs in Southwest Florida with dozens of carnival rides, midway games, live shows and more. There is an expanded Kiddieland and lots of fair food to dig into. Parking is $10. Ticket prices vary. More info here.

Swine In The 239

It is the 2nd Annual Swine In The 239 event and show. Think county fair for swine, but on steroids. It's billed as Collier County's ultimate pig show. Enjoy the show, win prizes and more. Saturday at Collier Fairgrounds, Ave Maria. More info here.

Matlacha Art Walk

This monthly event celebrates local artists and the quirky galleries on Matlacha. It takes place the second Friday of the month. Get some holiday shopping done and support small businesses. 5pm to 8pm. Free. More info here.

Holiday Themed Things To Do This Weekend

Pet Fest And Photos With Santa

Lee County Domestic Animal Services hosts its annual Pet Fest Saturday. It's the first chance of the season to get pet photos with either Santa of the Grinch. Also enjoy lots of local vendors and perhaps adopt a new pet. Proceeds benefit the Animal Care Trust Fund. 10am to 2pm. Free. Photos $10. More info here.

Lighting Of The Village

Christmas arrives at Fisherman's Village in Punta Gorda Saturday. This year's theme is "Jingle & Jammies" complete with a Pajama Contest at 7 pm. Santa arrives for the flipping of the switch to illuminate the village with tens of thousands of lights. Enjoy live music, food, shopping and more. Festivities begin at 5pm. Free. More info here.

Naples Festival of Trees & Christmas Market

Naples Festival of Trees & Christmas Market is back and at a larger venue. Check out some 40 decorated trees before they are auctioned off for charity. Stroll a European-style Christmas Market with artisan crafts, musicians and more. Santa is scheduled to make a visit too. Saturday, 2 to 8pm. Free. The Salvation Army Campus on Estey Ave. in Naples, More info here.

Photos with Santa at the Wonder Gardens

It's time for photos with Santa at Wonder Gardens in Bonita Springs. Wander the tropical gardens and meet the famous guest from the North Pole. Sign up for time slots. Photo sessions are $55. Sunday, 11am to 2pm. More info here.

Holiday Market & Sockefeller Skate Party