‘Tis the season to break out the bubbles. Here is a California sparkling wine that will leave you Breathless for the holidays and every day. The winery is actually called “Breathless” and the story behind it is quite touching. Co-founder Sharon Cohn shares her story and love of sparkling wine in this edition of Wining and Dining with Gina Birch.

She founded the winery along with her two sisters, in honor of their mother. The name Breathless has multiple layers of meanings. It's for all of the moments in life that leave you breathless. It's the gasp of air sparkling wine takes when the cork is popped.

On a more poignant note, Sharon's mom passed away from a rare lung condition that left her literally...breathless.

Photo: Gina Birch Gina Birch and Sharon Cohn, co-founder of Breathless Wines

California Sparkling Wine

There are 15 different sparkling wines under the Breathless label. Moscato is one of them and it’s anything but typical. It might just give you a news appreciation and respect for a wine that is often overlooked due to its often sweet nature.

This one breaks the mold and leaves you salivating for more.

Sharon also gives tips on ways to best serve and enjoy your sparkling wines. That includes temperature, glassware and food pairings. Watch below or click here for interview.