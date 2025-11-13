Delicious Deal On Wagyu And Wine

Some days you just need a good burger for lunch or dinner. I was feeling that when the temperatures dropped earlier this week when a friend told me about Wagyu and Wine, a new deal at The Capital Grille. We decided to meet the next day, and it was so good that I had to share as this week's Fabulous Find.

Wagyu and Wine is offered every fall in the restaurant's Lounge. However, it is the first time I've heard of it. Next year, I will be waiting for it.

Photo: Gina Birch Four wines from Dave Phinney are paired with different burgers at The Capital Grille

The concept is simple. The menu pairs three different kinds of burgers with wine from a specific vintner. The combo is $35 and is only offered in the Lounge for both lunch and dinner.

The wines this year are from Dave Phinney's Orin Swift portfolio. They include pinot noir, cabernet sauvignon, merlot and a zinfandel blend

Photo: Gina Birch Four different Orin Swift labeled wines are paired with wagyu burgers for The Capital Grille special.

Wagyu And Wine

Here are the three pairings for this year's dining event:

The Grille's Wagyu Cheeseburger with grilled onions, steak sauce and Vermont White Cheddar. Suggested pairing: Orin Swift Advice from John, Merlot

Wagyu Blue Cheese and Black Truffle Burger with cabernet-braised red onions. Suggested pairing: Orin Swift Palermo, Cabernet Sauvignon

Wagyu Mushroom and Swiss Burger with sautéed shiitake and cremini mushrooms, Jarlsberg cheese and truffle aioli. Suggested pairing: Orin Swift 8 Years in the Dessert Zinfandel Blend or Acolytes by LOG, Pinot Noir

Photo: Gina Birch Burgers come with duck fries, however, you may upgrade with homemade chips, and a caviar onion dip

Each burger comes with delicious duck fat fries. They are so delicately crisp and decadent. However, that is not the only thing you can get. Upgrade those fries to Chips & Caviar for an additional $20. Yes, I did.

I have been on a caviar kick so could not say no. The house made chips come out warm. The caviar sits on top of a serving of caramelized onion dip.

Photo: Gina Birch Wagyu cheeseburger at The Capital Grilles in Fort Myers

I also ordered the regular cheeseburger, medium rare. When it came to wine, I picked the suggested Orin Swift Advice from John, Merlot. I think any of the wines would work with any burger. Check out the video.