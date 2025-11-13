RM Shares Update on BTS 2026 Comeback: New Music ‘Coming Out Really Well’

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Melissa Lianne
SUGA, Jimin, RM, J-Hope and Jungkook of BTS perform onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevork Djansezian / Stringer via Getty Images

BTS leader RM dropped an update about the group's next album on Tuesday. Fans learned the tracks are shaping up nicely. The K-pop star posted his message on Weverse along with four photos.

"Above all, the music is really coming out great," RM wrote in Korean on X. "Everyone is working hard. Look forward to it. 2026 Bulletproof Army Fighting."

The seven-member group reunited in July after completing mandatory military service in South Korea. They announced plans during a livestream at that time: a spring 2026 album and a world tour. All seven members flew to the United States that same month and began recording sessions.

RM gave more timeline details in October at W Korea's Love Your W event in Seoul. "We have to keep preparing for the album — we'll shoot the album photos and film the music video," RM said, according to Billboard. "Please look forward to late March."

The new album will be their first group album since 2020's Be. That record topped the Billboard 200 chart. BTS scored three No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2020 alone.

"Since it will be a group album, it will reflect each member's thoughts and ideas," the group shared in July, according to Rolling Stone. "We're approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started."

The members started their hiatus in March 2022 so that military requirements could be completed. Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook each released individual tracks during the break. The last member finished service in June.

The planned tour would follow their Permission to Dance On Stage Tour, which ran from 2021 to 2022 before the group's break.

To stay updated on the latest from the group, fans can keep an eye on the official BTS website

