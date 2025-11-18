5 Sweet Spins On Classic Thanksgiving Desserts

It's time to start planning your next holiday menu, if you have not already. To help in the sweet treat department, check out these 5 unique spins on classic Thanksgiving desserts.

Perhaps you like the idea of pumpkin pie, but not the pie itself. You'll find an alternative below. Each dessert offers flavors of the season, just in a different way to liven up your dinner or dessert table.

All of the videos were taken from my social media feed. But you can view them here regardless of whether or not you have an account. Just scroll down and watch them unfold for TikTok Tuesday. For recipe tips, you might want to turn the volume up a little bit.

Spins On Classic Thanksgiving Desserts

Pecan Pie Dip

Pecan Pie is a Thanksgiving Day staple. But what happens when you take all of the elements of the pie, add a few more ingredients, and turn it into a dip? Well apparently, this....

Pumpkin Pie Crumble

Pumpkin Pie is another staple. Let's put a spin on this one too. It's a great mash up on two popular desserts, an apple crumble and a pumpkin pie. I like the texture the crumble adds to the iconic pie.

Creme Brulee Apple

This is the coolest idea. I love that you use the entire fruit and can eat the bowl if you want to. The directions and measurements are in the caption, so you'll need to click on this one.

Spins On Classic Thanksgiving Desserts

Sweet Potato Pecan Pound Cake

Why limit sweet potatoes to the side dish table? They are sweet after all. The spuds are also good in desserts. The pecans are another seasonal addition to take this cake over the top.

Chocolate Strawberry Turkeys