ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

5 Sweet Spins On Classic Thanksgiving Desserts

It’s time to start planning your next holiday menu, if you have not already. To help in the sweet treat department, check out these 5 unique spins on classic Thanksgiving…

Gina Birch
A table full o9f beautiful pies and cakes for Spins On Classic Thanksgiving Desserts
Getty Images

It's time to start planning your next holiday menu, if you have not already. To help in the sweet treat department, check out these 5 unique spins on classic Thanksgiving desserts.

Perhaps you like the idea of pumpkin pie, but not the pie itself. You'll find an alternative below. Each dessert offers flavors of the season, just in a different way to liven up your dinner or dessert table.

All of the videos were taken from my social media feed. But you can view them here regardless of whether or not you have an account. Just scroll down and watch them unfold for TikTok Tuesday. For recipe tips, you might want to turn the volume up a little bit.

Spins On Classic Thanksgiving Desserts

Pecan Pie Dip

Pecan Pie is a Thanksgiving Day staple. But what happens when you take all of the elements of the pie, add a few more ingredients, and turn it into a dip? Well apparently, this....

Loading TikTok...

Pumpkin Pie Crumble

Pumpkin Pie is another staple. Let's put a spin on this one too. It's a great mash up on two popular desserts, an apple crumble and a pumpkin pie. I like the texture the crumble adds to the iconic pie.

Loading TikTok...

Creme Brulee Apple

This is the coolest idea. I love that you use the entire fruit and can eat the bowl if you want to. The directions and measurements are in the caption, so you'll need to click on this one.

Loading TikTok...

Spins On Classic Thanksgiving Desserts

Sweet Potato Pecan Pound Cake

Why limit sweet potatoes to the side dish table? They are sweet after all. The spuds are also good in desserts. The pecans are another seasonal addition to take this cake over the top.

Loading TikTok...

Chocolate Strawberry Turkeys

These treats look great on a Thanksgiving table or tray. They take a little time to execute but this video makes it look somewhat easy. Give them a try this year.

Loading TikTok...
DessertsThanksgiving FoodTikTok KitchenTIkTok Videos
Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
Related Stories
Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Lowe's Chevrolet, celebrates on victory lane after winning the NASCAR Nextel Cup Series Checker Auto Parts 500 at Phoenix International Raceway
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: November 18Michael Garaventa
airplane departure
Human InterestThe Best Days to Fly in 2025: When to Book for Cheaper Holiday FlightsTim Staskiewicz
QDOBA
Human InterestQDOBA Turkey Trot Challenge Offers Free BurritosTim Staskiewicz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub