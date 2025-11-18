Madison Beer Pushes Vocal Limits for ‘Locket’ Album

Madison Beer took on tough vocal work for her third album, Locket, dropping in January. The 26-year-old posted about losing her voice after one brutal recording session.

"When I recorded this one song and I still had Twitter, I tweeted 'Oh my God, I literally don't know if I'm gonna be able to speak for a week,'" she said, according to Geo News. "That was a feeling that I really enjoyed with this album."

Beer wanted to discover what her voice could do in the studio and spent hours testing her limits. "I really liked my desire to push myself and see what I was capable of," she said, per Geo News. "So I hope people like the vocals on this project because we spent a lot of time doing it."

"Nothing Matters But You" ranks as her top pick to perform live, saying it forces her to work hard. Some older songs bore her onstage.

"I won't name names. I don't want to be mean to any other songs, but there's a couple songs that I would perform and honestly be so bored and feel like I literally can't do anything, like I'm just essentially sleeping," she said, per Geo News.

The full track list for her upcoming album stays secret for now. Beer filled her phone with possible titles before Locket stuck. She kept coming back to it.

"I was in my Notes app for weeks on end just writing words I related to," she said, per Geo News. "I just kept on gravitating towards [Locket] every single time I would read the list."