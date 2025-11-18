This Day in Top 40 History: November 18
Nov. 18 is a date that has played a major role in Top 40 history. In 1977, it witnessed the birth of Fabulous in Brooklyn, New York. He has released several Top 40 hits, such as "Can't Dent It" and "Make Me Better." On the same date in 2016, Bruno Mars released his third studio album, 24K Magic. It yielded hits including "That's What I Like," which topped the Billboard Hot 100, and the title track, which peaked at No. 4. Here are more Top 40 history events from Nov. 18.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Various artists scored Top 40 hits with the release of new albums on Nov. 18:
- 1991: U2 issued their seventh studio album, Achtung Baby, which debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart and produced four Top 40 Billboard hits, including "Mysterious Ways" and "Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses."
- 1997: Metallica released their seventh album, Reload, which was praised for flaunting the band's versatility and artistic growth. This album produced the singles "The Memory Remains" and "Fuel," which broke into the Top 40 on various international charts.
- 2011: One Direction released their debut album, Up All Night. Its lead single, "What Makes You Beautiful," entered the U.K. Singles Chart at No. 1; other tracks that reached the U.K. Top 10 were "One Thing" and "Gotta Be You."
Cultural Milestones
Nov. 18 has hosted the following cultural milestones in Top 40 history:
- 1990: 26-year-old Brian Taylor, a college student at the time, paid $18,000 for the birth certificate of Paul McCartney, a founding member of The Beatles. The document had been obtained by an auction house in Houston after it was sold by McCartney's stepmother.
- 2005: Walk the Line, the Johnny Cash biopic, opened in theaters. Starring Reese Witherspoon and Joaquin Phoenix, the film chronicled the life of the "A Boy Named Sue" singer, including his childhood in Arkansas, the loss of his brother, and his rise to fame. It was nominated for five Academy Awards in 2006, with Witherspoon securing the Best Actress award.
- 2012: The 40th American Music Awards were held at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. The list of winners included Justin Bieber, who collected three awards, as well as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, and Adele.
Industry Changes and Challenges
Below are some industry changes and challenges from Nov. 18:
- 1987: CBS revealed that Sony Music had acquired its records division for an estimated $2 billion. After finalizing the sale in January 1988, the Japanese company expanded its catalog and continued with many Top 40 artists, including Michael Jackson and Bruce Springsteen.
- 2003: The police raided Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch following sexual abuse allegations made by Gavin Arvizo, who was 13 years old at the time. They found items that included sexually explicit material, leading to Jackson's arrest a few days later. However, he was acquitted in 2005.
These events from Nov. 18 have significantly impacted the music industry. The release of Walk the Line, for instance, has helped fans to appreciate Johnny Cash's musical journey.