This Day in Top 40 History: November 18

Nov. 18 is a date that has played a major role in Top 40 history. In 1977, it witnessed the birth of Fabulous in Brooklyn, New York. He has released several Top 40 hits, such as "Can't Dent It" and "Make Me Better." On the same date in 2016, Bruno Mars released his third studio album, 24K Magic. It yielded hits including "That's What I Like," which topped the Billboard Hot 100, and the title track, which peaked at No. 4. Here are more Top 40 history events from Nov. 18.