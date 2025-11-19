5 Best Wines For Thanksgiving Dinner

Thanksgiving is a holiday where food takes center stage. For many, where there is food, there is also wine but it's not as easy as you think for this gathering. To help in your meal preparations here are 5 of the best wines for Thanksgiving dinner. They are almost always fool proof.

The reason Thanksgiving wine pairings can be challenging is because of the wide variety of foods found on a typical table. Some households might keep it simple with a turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and gravy. Others serve tenderloins, ham and even lasagna.

Then there are the free-for-all potlucks where you have everything from Wasabi spiked deviled eggs and oyster stuffing to green bean casserole and pasta salad.

It helps if the wines are versatile and food friendly. That way the flavor conflicts are kept to a minimum. Let's hope it works for personality conflicts too.

Sparkling Wines For Thanksgiving Dinner

Sparkling wines and Champagnes are fantastic. First, the popping of a cork signals celebration. Next, most of these wines are crisp with pleasing fruit, and refreshing. They make excellent partners with salty and fatty foods.

I love how Sensi 18K Prosecco Gold looks. It's eye-catching, elegant and screams holiday time. It has flavors of green apple and pear along with some herbal notes. Perfect for vegetable and seafood sides. Even that apple pie for dessert. $24

Photo: Gina Birch

Rose Wine For Thanksgiving Dinner

Rosé wines tend to be vibrant and fresh, full of red fruits. All of these characteristics are perfect for a typical Thanksgiving spread.

Try Cleto Chiarli Rosé de Noir Brut Spumante hits two categories, rose and sparkling. I recently had this at a party, and everyone loved it. The wine was dry, fresh and festive with lots of red berry fruit. $16

Cleto Chiarli

For a still rosé wine try McCollum from Oregon's Willamette Valley. It is 100% pinot noir and will change your life if you think rosé is a whimpy watery wine. This one has nice, savory undertones to the red fruit. It also has hints of stone fruit and I can see it complimenting almost anything on your holiday table. Another delicious, versatile wine. $33

Gina Birch

White Wines For Thanksgiving Dinner

Don't be afraid of white wines you might not be able to pronounce such as viognier and Gewürztraminer, both good food wines.

Also look for Italian whites. They are often affordable and fun to discover. One of my faves is Gavi dei Gavi, especially from La Scolca. Their white label is an elegant wine that is dry, minerally, crisp and will make you salivate. That means it begs for food. Fantastic value. $16

Gina Birch

Sauvignon blanc ifound everywhere and in all price ranges. It tends to compliment vegetables and seafood, as well as fowl. One con is that some can be overly acidic. I prefer those from California and France for that reason.

I found the 2023 Dutcher Crossing to be so much more complex than I expected. It had lemon and other citrus notes, some tropical fruit and spice. It just got more and more gorgeous as I sipped it. This was a great wine. $42

The winery has since released the 2024 vintage as pictured here.

Dutcher Crossing

As for chardonnay, full and buttery can complement roasted birds and even some red meats, but they can overpower some of the side dishes.

Photo: Gina Birch

The Icon Rock Signature Collection Chardonnay is from Mendoza, Argentina. It was fantastic with roasted chicken and pasta. The wine has the round, creamy notes you might expect and love from a chardonnay, even some brioche. However, it still has a freshness with notes of citrus. $29.99

Pinot Noir Wines For Thanksgiving Dinner

If you don't have a bottle of this on your table, you might just be missing out. Pinots tend to have a little bit of everything to compliment your Thanksgiving foods. They generaly have good acid, herbal characteristics and a range of red and dark fruits.

Gina Birch

Brassfield Pinot Noir is from the Lake County, California. It smells cozy and tastes that way too. Think earthy tones, juicy cherry and mild tannins. A smooth wine that cozy up to turkey, dressing, gravy, and more. $32

Red Blend Wines For Thanksgiving Dinner

Red wine with lots of tannins could clash with many foods on your table. I lean towards blends. Many have tempered tannins, good fruit, spice and great drinkability.

Biltmore Estate Cardinal's Crest bottle looks nice on the talbe and it's nice in the glass too. This has ripe dark fruit, herbs and spices, and good acidity. It's nice with sweet potatoes, anything with bacon or pork in it, and root vegetables. $22

Photo: Gina Birch

The 2021 Hamel Stratum from Sonoma Valley is a rich blend of 53% cabernet sauvignon, 32% merlot, 14% cabernet franc, and 1% zinfandel. It needs to open for at least an hour for all the grapes to get into their sexy groove.

When the do, the wine is balanced with fruits such as plum and cherry. It's a bit nutty too with easy tannins. If like bigger style reds yet not over-powering, you'll love this one. $60

Photo: Gina Birch