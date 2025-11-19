Events This Weekend In Fort Myers And Naples

It's the weekend before Thanksgiving. If you are staying in Southwest Florida or have friends and family visiting, here are things to do this weekend in Fort Myers and Naples.

Holiday events are already happening. Trees are being lit and Santa has begun making cameos. However, the fun is much more widespread than jingle bells. The annual Fort Myers Beach Sand Sculpting Contest returns, and a new Asian night market is popping up.

This Weekend In Fort Myers And Naples

35th Annual Fort Myers Beach Sand Sculpting Contest

This premier sand sculpting event draws beach artist from around the world. Watch pros and amateurs compete. Enjoy live demonstrations and more. You'll be amazed at the talent. Stroll the art, check out the vendors and enjoy live music. The show kicks off Thursday and runs through Monday. Diamondhead Beach resort, $5 More info here.

Saigon Night Market

Enjoy the colors, entertainment and food of a variety of Asian cultures at this market. It opens in downtown Fort Myers Saturday. 3pm to 10pm. Caloosa Sound Amphitheater. More info here.

Walk to End Alzheimer's

The Alzheimer's Association estimates that more than 16,000 people in Collier County, 65 and older, are living with the disases. Walk for awareness and other programs. Saturday, 8am. Baker Park, Naples. More info here.

Fort Myers Music Walk

This monthly event celebrates music while inviting people to explore the downtown area of Fort Myers. It happens every third Friday. Live music is featured on First Street and in many of the restaurants, bars and galleries. 6pm to 10pm. Free. More info here.

Holidays This Weekend In Fort Myers And Naples

Grand Illuminations

Christmas arrives at the The Village Shops on Venetian Bay Saturday. At sunset, Naples' tallest Christmas tree is illuminated with more than 100,000 lights. Santa will be there along with the Dickens Carolers, holiday characters and more. Finally, a snow show is planned to cap off of the fun. 3pm to 7pm. Free. More info here

A Christmas Story

This classic holiday film is set to music at Broadway Palm Dinner Theater in Fort Myers. Opening night is Friday and it runs through December 28th. Ticket prices vary. More info here.