Unveiling Norman Love Confections New Holiday Chocolates

Norman Love Confections' new holiday chocolates are out, and I got a sneak peek (and taste) of all of them. Every year the internationally known, Southwest Florida based chocolatier releases a new collection in time of Christmas and Hanukkah. They are sold at his chocolate salons in Naples, Fort Myers, Estero, Sarasota, Boca Raton and Del Ray.

You can also purchase online and have them shipped anywhere in the United States and you will likely want to after reading these descriptions. There are some new flavors this year as well as some oldies but goodies and longtime favorites. Perhaps a box of these for the Thanksgiving dessert table?

About Norman Love Confections New Holiday Chocolates

Norman Love Confections I love the packaging for the Norman Love Holiday collection. Of course you can get his signature green box too.

The Christmas themed collection can be packaged in Love's famous candy cane box for an extra WOW factor. This part of the collection has 10 selections, some old favorites, some new additions.

· Candy Cane — White chocolate, smooth frosted candy cane ganache

· Eggnog — White chocolate, silky sweet and spiced with dark rum

· S’More — Milk chocolate, toasted marshmallows with graham crackers

· White Christmas — Milk chocolate, hazelnut, praline and cinnamon

· Gingerbread — Milk chocolate, spiced gingerbread morsels

· Holiday Spiced Caramel — Dark chocolate, buttery caramel, infused with festive spice

· Jingle Bell Java — Dark chocolate, rich coffee ganache with holiday notes

· Snowflake — White chocolate, smooth vanilla ganache, accented with roasted almonds

· Cranberry Cream Torte — Dark chocolate, tart cranberries blended with sweet white chocolate

· Cinnamon Hot Chocolate — Dark chocolate, bittersweet chocolate infused with cinnamon and chili

Photo: Gina Birch Tasting some of the new holiday collection from Norman Love

I had not tried the Candy Cane chocolate before, and it was lovely. Just the right amount of mint. I also liked the Holiday Spiced Caramel. The Jingle Bell Java came home with me.

I also took some video from the Norman Love chocolate tasting before the sugar crash happened. Click here to see the delicious decadence.

More Norman Love Confections New Holiday Chocolates

Gina Birch Norman Love has a line of chocolate specifically for Chanukah too.

The chocolatier is also out with a new Hanukkah Collection. I got to taste through those with other members of the media and chocolate dignitaries.

Chocolate Babka — Rich, decadent chocolate and cinnamon streusel filling in a dark chocolate shell

· Coconut Macaroon — Coconut macaroon center in the heart of rich dark chocolate

· Berry Cheese Blintz — White chocolate filled with raspberry and strawberry mascarpone

· Black & White Cookie — Sugar cookie with chocolate and vanilla icing wrapped in a white chocolate shell

· Cinnamon Rugelach — Dark chocolate with cinnamon rugelach filling

· Vanilla — Vanilla filling in a dark chocolate shell

· Tahitian Caramel — Milk chocolate filled with caramel made from Tahitian vanilla

· Sufganiyot — Raspberry-filled donut ganache wrapped in a milk chocolate shell

· Chocolate Gelt — Dark chocolate with a hint of salt

· Festival Orchard— Apple cinnamon ganache in a milk shell

Photo: Gina Birch Here are some of the pretty pieces of chocolate in the Hanukkah Collections,

My favorite was the coconut macaroon. It reminded me of much higher quality Mounds candy bar. Black and White Cookie went down a little too easy. The Tahitian Carmel is a standard flavor, but it gets a new look in this collection. It's another all-time favorite.

Finally, Norman Love Confections also has a limited edition, chocolate Advent Calendar.