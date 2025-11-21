ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Olivia Rodrigo Posts Studio Photo, Fans Speculate Third Album in Production

Olivia Rodrigo dropped a photo on Nov. 19 that teased she was in a studio. The picture got fans buzzing about album number three.

Olivia Rodrigo speaks onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Olivia Rodrigo dropped a photo on Nov. 19 that teased she was in a studio. The picture got fans buzzing about album number three.

In the studio selfie, the 22-year-old wore a white blouse with headphones on her head. Fans connected the rainbow emojis to good fortune, which made them guess the third record might be called Luck.

The artist wrapped up her Guts era on October 23, during an American Express special. She told the crowd it was "definitely going to be the last Guts show." Her debut record, Sour, came out in 2021, and Guts followed two years later in 2023.

"It's time for new beginnings," Rodrigo told Vogue in November 2024, per Life&Style. A new haircut made her feel "like a brand new girl," and she hinted that fresh music was coming.

The title hasn't been decided yet. "I had the title of Guts and Sour at the beginning of the album-making process, but for this album, I'm kind of still finding it right now," the singer said, according to Life&Style. She added, "I have one that I'm feeling good about, and I think that'll be the title, but I am not 100 percent positive yet."

"It has to feel right in your body," she continued. "I have to sleep on it a few nights before I really decide that that's the one."

Fans have tossed around several four-letter titles to continue the pattern established by Guts and Sour. Kiss, Dusk, Star, Lady, Dare, and Luck all made the list of theories. The performer talked about the guessing game in Cosmopolitan, as reported by Life&Style: "I see a bunch of album title theories all the time, which is so fun… I love seeing people's theories and them connecting all of these dots."

