ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Preview Naples’ New Old Vines Supper Club

The new Old Vines Supper Club officially opens in Naples this week and here is a preview of what is in store. The new location is more central for many…

Gina Birch
vibrant pieces of tuna on a black plate with white sauce for a preview of the New Old Vines Supper Club
Photo: Gina Birch

The new Old Vines Supper Club officially opens in Naples this week and here is a preview of what is in store. The new location is more central for many Southwest Floridians and those driving from Fort Myers. And the new look is stunning.

Old Vines also has a traditional restaurant at Mercato. However, The Supper Club is an entirely different dining experience. It first opened in 2023 in an obscure strip mall on Davis Boulevard offering unique food and wine experiences.

The new space is tucked in the Galleria Shoppes at Vanderbilt and the size has more than doubled. However, it still has the intimate, posh feel and same great service.

More From The New Old Vines Supper Club

I got to experience the new space and sample the Fall Tasting Menu at a recent media dinner. Here is a video of the experience from food to decor. Next, a few photos to whet your appetite.

vibrant pieces of tuna on a black plate with white saucePhoto: Gina Birch

Tuna Crudo on the Fall tasting menu of Old Vines Supper Club in Naples

The restaurant's signature tasting menu is offered Thursday through Sunday nights. You may choose from a seven-course or a four-course experience. We experienced seven small plates.

The dishes are complex and plated like works of art. There is a new discovery in each bite.

Black plate with thinly shaved radish and greensPhoto: Gina Birch

Carrot Tartare is on the Fall tasting menu of Old Vines Supper Club in Naples

This is a great experience for any foodie. In addition, it's a big treat for wine lovers. The selections here are often eclectic, hard to find grapes, wines from obscure regions, made with non-traditional methods, limited production, etc.

Wines are served ala carte or can be expertly paired to match each course. I opted for the wine pairing, and it was outstanding.

New Old Vines Supper ClubPhoto: Gina Birch

Local Squash Ravioli is on the Fall tasting menu of Old Vines Supper Club in Naples

The Supper Club also hosts a variety of monthly wine pairing events and dinners. Make reservations now for holiday dining. Although the size has increased, seating is still limited by design.

DiningFoodNaplesrestaurantWine Tasting
Gina BirchWriter
Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.
Related Stories
Close up of Mortadella Pizza dish on a plate by Il Castello restaurant.
Sunny 106.3Tampa Restaurant Brings Rome Pizza Style to Dale Mabry LocationJim Mayhew
ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: The Dave's Hot Chicken logo is displayed at a Dave's Hot Chicken restaurant on February 26, 2025 in Rosemead, California. Private-equity firm Roark Capital is reportedly planning to acquire the Dave’s Hot Chicken fried chicken chain for about $1 billion. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Local NewsDave’s Hot Chicken To Open Fort Myers Location in FebruaryRebecca Allen
Closeup of lobster meat served on a hot dog-style bun with french fries in the background, Rockport, Massachusetts, USA
Local NewsMason’s Famous Lobster Rolls Opens Three Southwest Florida RestaurantsRebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub