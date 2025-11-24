Preview Naples’ New Old Vines Supper Club

The new Old Vines Supper Club officially opens in Naples this week and here is a preview of what is in store. The new location is more central for many Southwest Floridians and those driving from Fort Myers. And the new look is stunning.

Old Vines also has a traditional restaurant at Mercato. However, The Supper Club is an entirely different dining experience. It first opened in 2023 in an obscure strip mall on Davis Boulevard offering unique food and wine experiences.

The new space is tucked in the Galleria Shoppes at Vanderbilt and the size has more than doubled. However, it still has the intimate, posh feel and same great service.

More From The New Old Vines Supper Club

I got to experience the new space and sample the Fall Tasting Menu at a recent media dinner. Here is a video of the experience from food to decor. Next, a few photos to whet your appetite.

Photo: Gina Birch Tuna Crudo on the Fall tasting menu of Old Vines Supper Club in Naples

The restaurant's signature tasting menu is offered Thursday through Sunday nights. You may choose from a seven-course or a four-course experience. We experienced seven small plates.

The dishes are complex and plated like works of art. There is a new discovery in each bite.

Photo: Gina Birch Carrot Tartare is on the Fall tasting menu of Old Vines Supper Club in Naples

This is a great experience for any foodie. In addition, it's a big treat for wine lovers. The selections here are often eclectic, hard to find grapes, wines from obscure regions, made with non-traditional methods, limited production, etc.

Wines are served ala carte or can be expertly paired to match each course. I opted for the wine pairing, and it was outstanding.

Photo: Gina Birch Local Squash Ravioli is on the Fall tasting menu of Old Vines Supper Club in Naples