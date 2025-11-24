Wicked: For Good Soundtrack Releases 11 Tracks Including Two Original Songs

The soundtrack for Wicked: For Good dropped on Nov. 21. Republic Records put out the 11-track album with music written by Stephen Schwartz, timed to match the movie's theatrical release across the country.

Schwartz crafted two brand-new songs for this sequel — "No Place Like Home" and "The Girl in the Bubble." Cynthia Erivo sings "No Place Like Home" while Ariana Grande takes on "The Girl in the Bubble." Since Schwartz penned these tracks for the movie, both can compete during awards season, including at the Oscars.

The other nine tracks pull from the 2003 Broadway production. Schwartz handled lyrics and music for that stage show, with Winnie Holzman crafting the book after reading Gregory Maguire's novel.

Erivo reprises her role as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch who rules the West. Grande steps back into her part as Glinda, the Good Witch from the North. Jeff Goldblum appears as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, and Ethan Slater as Boq.

Chart Data reports that the first Wicked movie soundtrack sold over 1 million units. The Broadway cast recording moved more than 4 million units in the United States and over 1 million abroad, per Playbill.

Jon M. Chu sat in the director's chair for both movies.

The track list kicks off with "Every Day More Wicked," sung by the cast, Erivo, Yeoh, and Grande. Other songs are "Thank Goodness / I Couldn't Be Happier," "The Wicked Witch of the East," "Wonderful," "I'm Not That Girl" (Reprise), "As Long as You're Mine," "No Good Deed," "March of the Witch Hunters," and "For Good."

Holzman joined up with Dana Fox to pen the screenplays. The movies tell a prequel story to The Wizard of Oz, weaving through events that happened before Dorothy arrived.