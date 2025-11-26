10 Events For Thanksgiving Weekend In SWFL

It is Thanksgiving weekend in SWFL and there is no shortage of things to do after the turkey is carved. From holiday lights and benefit concerts in Fort Myers, to pub crawls and car shows in Cape Coral even annual art shows in Naples and Punta Gorda. There is something for everyone.

If you are a shopper, perhaps the biggest event for you this weekend is Black Friday. Finding one-of-a-kind deals is a like an Olympic sport for some bargain hunters.

If you have any upcoming local events that you would like to share, please send them here.

Thanksgiving Weekend In SWFL

Storm Smart End of 2025 Hurricane Season Celebration

Celebrate the end of the 2025 Hurricane Season with live music, speakers and lots of family fun. The highlight is the ceremonial burning of the hurricane flags. The fun takes place at Lee County Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers. Saturday 5pm to 10pm. Free. More info here.

Art In The Park

Naples Art Institute’s Art in the Park is the area's oldest annual, juried outdoor art fair. Get your holiday shopping done here. It's held at Cambier Park Saturday. 10am to 4pm. Free. More info here.

7th Annual Sullivan Street

This annual show is held along Punta Gorda's famous Sullivan Street. Walk along the Peace River, explore the charming downtown area and pick up some unique works from local and national artists. Saturday and Sunday 10am to 5pm. Free. more info here.

Classic Car Fest at Cultural Park

This is the first of a series of Classic Car Fests at Cape Coral History Museum for the season. Tour the museum, enjoy music, food trucks, vendors, and the highlight, lots of cool cars. Saturday 10am-1pm. Free. More info here.

One Love Hurricane Benefit Concert

One Love is a benefit concert for those devastated by Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica. More than a dozen bands play for 8 hours on 4 stages. Money raised goes to World Central Kitchen. The event is at The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon and Lumber Axe Whiskey Bar & Grill in Fort Myers. Sunday from 2pm to 10pm. $15 online and $20 at the door. More info here.

Holiday Events For Thanksgiving Weekend In SWFL

50th Annual Edison & Ford Winter Estates Holiday Nights

The historic Edison & Ford Winter Estates get ignited with thousands of festive lights and hundreds of historic decorations this weekend. There are new light displays this year, a Children’s Holiday Tree Trail, live music, carolers and more. Check the calendar for Santa sitings. Times, dates and prices vary throughout the season. More info here.

Another Elf'n Pub Crawl

Dress in your festive holiday gear, onesies encouraged, for this holiday pub crawl in downtown Cape Coral. Sample a seasonal drink and/or appetizer at each stop. Limo buses are available to help with transportation too. Get your passport stamped at all 12 locations to win prizes. Saturday 7pm to 11pm. $25 in advance ($20 designated drivers) Day-of $30. More info here.

Festival of Misfit Toys

Bay Street Yard in downtown Fort Myers is hosting this weekend festival. It kicks off with a “Drinksgiving” Thanksgiving Eve Bash on Wednesday. Saturday is the “Festival of Misfit Toys” toy drive and music fest from noon to 10pm benefiting Toys for Tots. More info here.

Synthetic Ice Rink

Brightwater Lagoon in North Fort Myers transforms into a winter wonderland with its first-ever synthetic ice rink. You can skate beside the tropical lagoon on melt-free “ice”. When you're done, enjoy the beaches, swim-up bar and floating obstacle courses. The faux ice rink is open through Monday. More info here.

Cookies With Santa

Have cookies with Santa at several Sunshine Ace Hardware locations this weekend and next. Take Christmas photos with the big guy too. The fun is from 9am to 11am at the locations listed below. More info here.