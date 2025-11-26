Khalid and XG Set for Season 28 Finale of The Voice

Khalid and XG will take the stage when season 28 of The Voice wraps up on Dec. 16 on NBC. People broke the news on Nov. 24.

XG plans to deliver "GALA," which leads their first full-length album THE CORE — 核 coming in January. This marks the girl group's first appearance on American television.

Seven members make up the group: JURIN, CHISA, HINATA, HARVEY, JURIA, MAYA, and COCONA. They launched with "Tippy Toes" back in March 2022. Their second mini album, AWE, cracked the Billboard 200, and they've kicked off their maiden world tour.

What Khalid will sing remains a mystery. The artist burst onto the scene in 2016 with "Location." He dropped his newest studio album, After the Sun Goes Down, back in October.

"I wanted to make music that I like to listen to myself," Khalid told People. He called the new album "a celebration of being out and a representation of my queerness."

"My friends listen to the new music and are like, 'Khalid, who is this guy? What is this side of you?' It's vulnerability, in a sense; I'm embracing my sexuality — relentlessly, fearlessly," he said, per People.

The finale unfolds across two nights: December 15-16. Coaches will choose one contestant from their squad to advance to the Lives. Viewers then vote on the fifth and sixth spots.