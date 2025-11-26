This Day in Top 40 History: November 26
The Sex Pistols launched their debut single, "Anarchy in the U.K.," on Nov. 26, 1976. The track sparked a media frenzy due to its provocative lyrics and made the band the face of the punk movement in the U.K. Even though radio stations hesitated to play the song, it still became a hit, reaching No. 38 on the U.K. Singles Chart. Nov. 26 has witnessed many other moments in Top 40 history, including album releases and the birthdays of top artists. Read on to discover more.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Nov. 26 has hosted the release of several albums with Top 40 hits:
- 1991: Four years after dropping Bad, Michael Jackson released his eighth studio album, Dangerous. It dominated the Billboard 200 chart for four weeks and produced Top 40 singles, such as "Black or White," "Will You Be There," and "Remember the Time."
- 2010: The Black Eyed Peas released The Beginning, their sixth studio album, via Interscope Records. Its tracklist included Top 10 hits such as "The Time (Dirty Bit)," which peaked at No. 4 on the Hot 100, and "Just Can't Get Enough," which reached No. 3.
Cultural Milestones
Some Top 40 artists had birthdays on Nov. 26:
- 1939: The late Tina Turner was born in Nutbush, Tennessee. She was part of the duo Ike & Tina Turner, whose single "A Fool in Love" peaked at No. 2 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Turner's "What's Love Got to Do with It" topped the Hot 100.
- 1990: Rita Ora, the second of three children, was born to Albanian parents in Pristina, Kosovo. She has released multiple Top 40 hits, including "I Will Never Let You Down," "R.I.P.," "Black Widow," and "How We Do (Party)."
Industry Changes and Challenges
These events from Nov. 26 changed the music industry:
- 2003: Soulja Slim died at 26 following a shooting in Gentilly, New Orleans. Slim collaborated with Juvenile on the hit single "Slow Motion," which reached the top of the Hot 100.
- 2006: Enrique Antonio "Tony" Silvester died following an illness. He was a former member of The Main Ingredient, which released tracks such as "Everybody Plays the Fool" and "Just Don't Want to Be Lonely.” The former peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100, while the latter reached No. 10.
- 2016: Joe Corré, son of Malcolm McLaren, the former manager of the Sex Pistols, burned punk memorabilia worth at least £5 million on a boat on the River Thames in protest against the mainstream appropriation of punk music.
Nov. 26 witnessed the release of several standout records, including The Sex Pistols' debut single "Anarchy in the U.K." and Michael Jackson's eighth studio album, Dangerous. This date also marks the death of Soulja Slim at the age of 26, as well as former member of The Main Ingredient "Tony" Silvester, who died following an illness.