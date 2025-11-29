Listen to Win: Michael W. Smith at Barbara B. Mann PAH

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Michael W. Smith has been releasing new music regularly and performing around the world to sold-out crowds for the last 40+ years. During his storied career, he's written and recorded over 36 No. 1 songs, been bestowed with three GRAMMY® Awards, 45+ Dove Awards, one American Music Award, was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and has sold more than 15 million albums. More than just an outstanding songwriter and performer, Smith has given back to the global community throughout his career. He has raised funds to battle AIDS in Africa, started Rocketown, a safe haven for young people in Tennessee to meet and find hope; and has helped more than 70,000 children through Compassion International. 

How to enter:  Listen To Win

  • Dates of contests: 12/1/25-12/5/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 6
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 5
  • What the prize is: 2 tickets
  • What the prize value is: $104
  • Who is providing the prize:  Barbara B. Mann PAH
Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
